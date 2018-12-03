Global Analysis On Chronic Idiopathic Constipation Treatment Market Based On Current Market Trends And Future Insights

Chronic Idiopathic Constipation Treatment Market

• The global chronic idiopathic constipation treatment market is segmented on the basis of route of administration, drug class, distribution mode and end-users

• The report covers in-detail insights about the competitor’s overview, key findings and their key strategies

Chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) is a gastrointestinal disorder which is due to difficulty in defecating. Since it is chronic the symptoms are worse which include gastric pain, bloating, abdominal discomfort, hard stool, incomplete evacuation and strain during the bowel movement. Since the cause is unclear, however it can be cause due to neurological, psychological and psychosomatic conditions. It is a major problem occurring to the adults or geriatric people.

Factors such as increased cases of chronic idiopathic constipation due to change in lifestyle and food habits, rise in awareness about the CIC treatment, increase in the demand for CIC drugs, and availability of the over-the-counter CIC drugs in the market are driving the CIC treatment market. Moreover, various pipeline drugs for the CIC treatment and frequent product approvals from various drug regulatory bodies are propelling the market. However, lack of physiological symptoms for the disease and less number of drugs available for CIC treatment are the factors anticipated to hinder the growth of CIC market.

The Chronic idiopathic constipation treatment market is divided into following categories-

1. Drug class

• Emollients

• Laxatives

• Bulk-forming agents

• Chloride channel activators

• Osmotic products

• Others

2. Route of administration

• Oral

• Parenteral

3. Distribution mode

• Prescription mode

• Over-the-counter drugs

4. End-users

• Hospital pharmacies

• Retail pharmacies

• Online pharmacies

• Drug Stores

And lastly, on the basis of geographical regions, the global Chronic Idiopathic Constipation (CIC) treatment market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

North America has a significant share in chronic idiopathic constipation treatment market owing to increased cases of CIC disease, change in lifestyle, recent FDA approvals for CIC treatment drugs, an increase in healthcare expenditure.

In Europe, increase in ageing population, rise in R&D activities for CIC treatments, availability of over-the-counter CIC drugs, an increase in per capita income might bolster the market. However, Asia-Pacific exhibiting lucrative growth owing to the rise in geriatric population, an increase in adoption of CIC treatments.

Some of the key players in CIC treatment market are GlaxoSmithKline Plc. (U.K.), Bayer AG (Germany), Allergan Plc. (Ireland), Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (U.S.), Astellas Pharma, Inc. (Japan), Sanofi S.A. (France), and Pfizer, Inc. (U.S.) to name a few. Some of the market developments include Astellas Pharma, Inc. submitting the Supplemental new drug application in 2017 for Linaclotide for patients with chronic idiopathic constipation in Japan.

Acquisitions and mergers, product approvals, and product launchings are the key strategies adopted by the companies for increasing their revenue share in the market. For e.g. in 2017, FDA approved Tulane manufactured by Synergy Pharmaceuticals used in the treatment of chronic idiopathic constipation.

