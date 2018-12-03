CRM Analytics Market 2018: Company Profiles, Segments, Landscape, Industry Growth and Recent Trends by Forecast to 2023

Market Highlights:

The need to communicate with customers faster is the fundamental factor that is powering the development of CRM analytics. Market focused reports associated with the information and communications technology among others lately have been made available by Market Research Future which issues reports on this industry. The market is expected to develop at a CAGR of 13% during the forecast period.

As customer are a valuable asset for supplementing the growth of the companies in the forecast period, the companies are showing growing inclination towards the development of the market.

The amplified competition levels in numerous industries across the globe have also necessitated the need for CRM Analytics Market that can aid in devising suitable strategies for retention and maintaining market position in the face of competition. Furthermore, the ability of CRMs in helping comprehend read attitudes, buyer’s behavior, recognize patterns have increased the attractiveness for the end users of the market significantly. The data insights offered by CRM analytics is anticipated to emerge as the key factor driving market growth in the forecast period.

The global CRM Analytics market is projected to reach USD 9 billion at a CAGR of over 12% by the end of the forecast period 2017-2023.

Major Key Players:

• Salesforce Inc. (U.S.)

• IBM (U.S.)

• SAP AG (Germany)

• SAS Institute Inc. (U.S.)

• Oracle Corporation (U.S.)

• Teradata Corporation (U.S.)

• Accenture PLC (Ireland)

• Angoss Software Corporation (Canada)

• Microsoft Corporation (U.S.)

• Infosys Ltd (India), Infor (U.S.)

Regional Analysis:

The CRM Analytics market comprises of regions such as Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, and Rest of the World. It has been perceived that the North American region is responsible for the biggest share in the CRM Analytics market globally, due to the creation of large volumes of data and amplified awareness to maintain a customer base.

The Asia Pacific region is likely to be a rapidly growing region in the CRM analytics market due to the rise of small & medium enterprises and rivalry among enterprises to maintain in the customer base. The other factors such as expanding industries of telecommunications and IT, BFSI, transportation and logistics, healthcare and life science, and others are stimulating the CRM analytics market progress.

Industry Updates:

June 2018 Teckst which is a sales messaging platform and enterprise customer care provider has made an inventive integration with the leading CRM Microsoft Dynamics. Each message received and sent is pushed as a transcript activity into Dynamics, allowing messaging data to flow straight into native CRM analytics and reporting.

The Teckst widget also displays the contact page for sales reps, letting them communicate with potential customers via text with no requirement to learn a new interface and system.

CRM Analytics Market Segmentation:

The CRM Analytics market is segmented on the basis of organization size, deployment, type, and end-users. The type based segmentation of the market comprises of customer analytics, contact center analytics, marketing analytics web, sales analytics, and social media analytics.

The deployment segment of the market consists of cloud and on-premise. The organization size-based segment of the market is segmented into medium, small, and large enterprises. The basis of end-user segmentation of the market consists of BFSI, retail & wholesales, transportation and logistics, media and entertainment, telecommunications and IT, healthcare and life science, hospitality, energy and utilities, manufacturing and others.

