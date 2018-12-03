Data Center Service Market Size, Growth, Key Manufacturer Analysis and Forecast to 2022

Market Research Future published a research report on “Data Center Service Market Research Report- Forecast to 2022” – Market Analysis, Scope, Stake, Progress, Trends and Forecast to 2022.
Market Highlights
In this rapidly changing environment, demand for data management is ever increasing. The increasing demand for integrated high-performance service to manage the complexity of IT infrastructure is driving the data center service market. The data center services are services that help to create, maintain or implement a data center. In an enterprise to enhance the performance of the data centers, the data center services are used.
The data center service provides many advantages such as reduced IT infrastructure, management of costs and others. These advantages are also responsible for the growth of Data center service by different organizations. The study indicates that increased power capacity and redundancy are driving the Data Center Service Market. The study indicates that by the rising cyber security threats, the security concerns related to data centers would result as the restraining factor for the Data center service market.
The global Data Center Service Market is expected to grow at USD ~82 Billion by 2022, at ~13% of CAGR between 2016 and 2022.
Key Players
The prominent players in the Data center service Market are – HPE (U.S.), IBM (U.S.), Fujitsu Ltd. (Japan), Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. (China), Cisco Systems, Inc. (U.S.), Dell, Inc. (U.S.), Vertiv Co(U.S.), Equinix, Inc. (U.S.), Schneider Electric SE (France), Level 3 Communications (U.S.), NTT Communications(Japan) and Hitachi Ltd. (Japan) among others.
Segments:
Data center service market is segmented on the basis of service type, data center type, organization and end-user.
Data center service by service type:
- Support services
- Consulting services
- Training services
- Financial services
- Application services
- Out sourcing services
Data center service by Data center Type:
- Captive
- Outsourced
Data center service by Organization:
- SMBs
- Large Enterprise
- Cloud providers
Data center service by End-user:
- Manufacturing
- BFSI
- IT/ITES
- Healthcare
- Transportation
- Government
- Retail
- Education
- Defense
- Others
Regional Analysis:
The regional analysis of Data center service Market is being studied for region such as Asia pacific, North America, Europe and Rest of the World. The study indicates that North America region is dominating the Data center service Market owing to factors such increasing adoption associated services and technological advancements. The study also indicates that Asia-Pacific region has a scope to grow significantly in the data center service market by the forecast period.
Intended Audience
- Data center vendors
- Internet Service Providers (ISPs)
- Information Technology (IT) service providers
- Consulting service providers
- Colocation providers
- Government Organizations
- Technology investors
- System Integrators
- Research/Consultancy firms
Study Objective of Data Center Service Market
- To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the Global Data Center Service Market
- To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth
- To analyze the Data Center Service market based on various factors- price analysis, supply chain analysis, porter’s five force analysis etc.
- To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries- North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World (ROW)
- To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective
- To provide country level analysis of the market for segment by technology, by type and sub-segments.
- To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market
- To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the Global Data Center Service Market.
