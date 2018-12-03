Global Biopolymers Market Trends & Industry forecast 2016-2024

The global biopolymer market accounted for USD 3.2 billion in 2015 and expected to reach USD 9.8 billion by the end of forecast period i.e. 2024. Further, the market is anticipated to expand at the compound annual growth rate of 11.2% over the forecast period i.e. 2016-2024.

According to Goldstein Research, global biopolymer market is segmented on the basis of product, application and by end-user. Regionally, Europe is the major consumer of biopolymer products in global market. Effective laws and regulation in Western Europe contributed to the dominance of Europe in the global market throughout the forecast period. Asia-Pacific region anticipated witnessing robust growth due to rapid industrialization and growing global pressure on developing regions to curb the pollution.

“Global Biopolymer Market Outlook, 2016-2024” covers the present ground scenario and future opportunity prospects for the market players to analyze the target markets across the globe. Moreover, the competitive analysis includes the in-depth analysis of the major players and leaders in the healthcare industry. The market study conducted on the basis of primary as well as secondary research where the analysts fragment the data from various databases such as Bloomberg, Factiva, Owler and others.

Market Segmentation

Global Biopolymer Market Segmentation can be classified on the basis of:

By Product Type

• Bio-PET (PolyEthylene Terephthalate)

• Bio-PE (PolyEthylene)

• Polylactic acid (PLA)

• Biodegradable polyesters

• Others (biodegradable starch blends etc.)

By Application Type

• Packaging

• Fibres

• Cosmetics

• Agriculture seed coatings

• Automotive interior parts

• Others (medical implants)

By End-User Type

• Food and Beverages

• Automotive Industry

• Healthcare

• Agriculture

• Chemicals industry

• Semiconductor & Electronics

By Geography

• North America (US, Canada) Biopolymer Market {Market Share (%), Market Size (USD Billion), Adoption Rate (%)}

• Europe (UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, Hungary, Sweden, Russia, Poland and Rest of Europe) Biopolymer Market {Market Share (%), Market Size (USD Billion), Adoption Rate (%)}

• The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, North Africa, South Africa and Rest of the Middle East & Africa) Biopolymer Market {Market Share (%), Market Size (USD Billion), Adoption Rate (%)}

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America) Biopolymer Market {Market Share (%), Market Size (USD Billion), Adoption Rate (%)}

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Singapore, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand and Rest of Asia-Pacific) Biopolymer Market {Market Share (%), Market Size (USD Billion), Adoption Rate (%)}

Based on product type, polyethylene offer reduced weight, increased strength of the product manufactured to achieve faster and thinner product manufacturing at lower costs which has triggered its usage in various industries such as plastic industry, packaging industry and more. This has set polyethylene market size to reach USD 138.6 million by 2025.

Rising awareness among the population in developed countries towards the harmful effects of packaging materials of food items and increasing eco-friendly fresh food packaging market propel the growth of global biopolymers market.

Calcium alginate, chitosan, collagen and gelatin are few examples of biopolymers used in pharmaceutical industry for the purposes such as controlled drug release, artificial skin, dental materials and cosmetics among others. Among these biopolymers, chitosan/chitin bacteriostatic, immunologic, antitumoral, cicatrizant, hemostatic and anticoagulant properties are utilized in the field of medicine. Thus, chitosan market is set to reach USD 4.5 billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 17.5% over the forecast years.

“Global Biopolymer Market Report” has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis from industry experts. The market covers the competitive landscape and current position of major players in the market space. The market analysis report also includes Porter’s five force model, SWOT analysis, company profiling, business strategies of market players and their business models. Global biopolymer market report also recognizes value chain analysis to understand the cost differentiation to provide the competitive advantage to the existing and new entry players.

Overall, the report represents the global biopolymers market along with the market forecast that will help industry consultants, technology providers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market-centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.