Kwang Woon B-0, B-15 Class Standard Lining and Partition Panel of Gap type System in Korea

Kwang Woon is Korea’s representative global shipbuilding and plant company that constructs Ship Accommodation, Outfitting and Shipbuilding reconstruction to industrial plant using the company’s rich and diverse experiences accumulated over the last 30 years.

We, Kwang Woon are actively exporting our products to 11 Asian countries, including Japan, China, Indonesia, and Taiwan; 6 countries in the Americas, including the United States, Cañada and Brazil; and 4 European countries, including Russia, Italy and Turkey. We produce these products based on advanced know-how taken from our development of diverse products.

B-0, B-15 CLASS STANDARD LINING AND PARTITION PANEL

• Model No.: B-501B, B-501C

• Thickness :50mm, 50mm

• Fire class :B-15, B-15

• Weight :25.7 kg/㎡, 18.5 kg/㎡

• Sound reduction :STC 44 dB, STC 33 dB

• Thermal Transmittance :0.58 kcal/㎡. h.℃, 0.58 kcal/㎡.h.℃

GAP TYPE SYSTEM

B-0, B-15 CLASS CORRUGATION TYPE / CEILING PANEL SYSTEM

• Fire class :B-15, B-0

• Thickness :75mm(25mm Celing Panel + 50mm Insulation), 25mm

• Surface Material :0.15mm PVC Film or Paint, 0.15mm PVC Film or Paint

• Materiel :0.6mm thicknees of steel finished with PVC Film or galvanized, 0.6mm thicknees of steel finished with PVC Film or galvanized Korean Shipbuilding Industry

• Insulation: Mineral Wool, Mineral Wool

• Dimension: Standard Width: 300mmx Max., length: 4000mm, Standard Width : 300mmx Max. length : 4000mm

• Weight :11.3kg / ㎡, 7.3kg / ㎡

• Sound reduction: Dn, c, w 48dB, Dn, c, w 43dB

• Thermal Transmittance :0.58kcal / ㎡h℃ , 1.5kcal / ㎡2h℃

INSULATION

FABRIC

SS100 SERIES

SJW-BD1-S100

• ITEM :SINGLE BED

• SIZE :2150 X 1050 X 600H (CUSTOMIZED)

SJW-WD1-S100

• ITEM :WRITING DESK

• SIZE :1500 X 700 X 760H (CUSTOMIZED)

SJW-TT-S100

• ITEM :TEA TABLE

• SIZE :1000 X 700 X 510H (CUSTOMIZED)

SJW-BR-S100

• ITEM :BOOK RACK

• SIZE :600 X 300 X 350H (CUSTOMIZED)

SJW-RB-S100

• ITEM:REF.BOX

• SIZE :700 X 700 X 760H (CUSTOMIZED)

SJW-ST-S100

• ITEM :SIDE TABLE

• SIZE :600 X 600 X 500H (CUSTOMIZED)