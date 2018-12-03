Mesowatch – Legal Company Focused on Mesothelioma

3 December 2018 – Mesowatch is a law center that provides law services for people suffering from peritoneal or pleural mesothelioma due to unhealthy work conditions.

Whenever someone hears the word cancer, they know that this is a disease that is very serious. Unfortunately, it is not easy to prevent the majority of cancer, because scientists and doctors are not sure what causes them. One of the few cancers that can be prevented is mesothelioma, because it is known that it is provoked by exposure to asbestos. There is a strong relationship between asbestos exposure and the development of mesothelioma at any location. The lifetime risk of developing mesothelioma among asbestos workers is thought to be as high as 10 percent, and the latency period between exposure and the development of mesothelioma is approximately 20 to 40 years. The prognosis of patients with mesothelioma is poor, with overall survival being on the order of 9 to 17 months after diagnosis. Few patients are cured. The majority of affected patients die from local extension and respiratory failure. In some cases, tumor extension below the diaphragm may result in death from small bowel obstruction. Patients may also die from arrhythmias, heart failure, or stroke caused by tumor invasion of the heart or pericardium. If you or someone has been exposed to asbestos, and you did not even know that, you could file a lawsuit.

Mesowatch has over 20 years of experience in dealing with asbestos litigations. You will get immediate financial compensation, because when companies hear that they are going to fight against Mesowatch, few will try to spend more money on the lawsuit. Even if you have lost someone dear to mesothelioma caused by asbestos, you could file a lawsuit, due to emotional and financial suffering. The damages can also include medical bills, funeral expenses and other charges. You may ask yourself, but can you get financial compensation if majority of companies that worked with asbestos have bankrupted. They have set aside a huge trust fund of more than 35 billion of dollars. Veterans are also at risk of developing mesothelioma, but the department of Veteran’s Affair provides a series of benefits for the victims of mesothelioma.

