Method For Cutting Thick-walled Seamless Steel Pipe

With the development of the times, seamless steel pipes play a very important role in the construction, industry, and transportation industries. Ordinary steel pipes are resistant to bending, torsional strength and toughness due to differences in process and materials.

Compared with ordinary steel pipes, the seamless steel pipe has a certain degree of floating above its cost. However, it can bring us more convenience during the application process. Simply speaking, in terms of no leakage, cold bending and no change in shape, most of the quality requirements of general steel pipes are impossible to reach, so we have industrial components that require very high demand for steel pipes for hydraulic components. Inside, you can often see its excellent performance. Therefore, thick-walled steel pipes are more and more accepted by people, and the market prospect is better.

Thick-walled seamless steel pipe is a common type of thick-walled seamless steel pipe. It is a special material for thick-walled steel pipe. For thick-walled seamless steel pipe, it is more important to protect the most basic use and play. More important performance. Thick-walled seamless steel pipe makes the important material of seamless steel pipe, its hardness is relatively large, generally it is more difficult to master the cutting skills and methods when cutting, so thick-walled seamless steel pipe can be successfully cut. Can not hurt people. In order to safely cut thick-walled seamless steel tubes, the following operations are recommended.

1. Mechanical cutting adopts two kinds of external installation and internal installation. It adopts the principle of turning tool to cut and groove the nozzle. The single machine span is large, the processing thickness is large, the waste is small, no pollution, and the processing process does not produce high temperature. Does not affect the pipe material, which is conducive to the welding process. The water cutting process is processed by the high-pressure pump and the corundum, and the cutting is clean and the processing span is large, but the efficiency is low, and the processing thickness limitation factor is serious.

2. Oxygen acetylene flame cutting, by adjusting the oxygen valve and acetylene valve, the mixing ratio of oxygen and acetylene can be changed to obtain three different flames: neutral flame, oxidized flame and carbonized flame.

3. Ion cutting, plasma cutting with different working gases can cut a variety of oxygen cutting difficult to cut metal, especially for non-ferrous metals (stainless steel, aluminum, copper, titanium, nickel) cutting effect; its main advantage is cutting thickness When the metal is not large, the plasma cutting speed is fast, especially when cutting ordinary carbon steel sheets, the speed can reach 5-6 times of the oxygen cutting method, the cutting surface is smooth, the thermal deformation is small, and the heat affected zone is less.