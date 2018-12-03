Migration of Pigment Manufacturing Facilities

There has been a growing migration of pigment manufacturing capacities from the West to low-cost countries in the Asia-Pacific region. This is driven mainly by stringent environmental compliance issues in Europe and North America. Gradually maturing production technologies and the presence of strong downstream customer bases within countries such as China and India have been propelling demand for pigments in these countries in recent years. Examples of companies that have moved their manufacturing facilities to the Asian region are Huntsman Corp, DyStar and Clariant.

THE BUSINESS RESEARCH COMPANY EXPECTS THE GLOBAL SYNTHETIC DYE AND PIGMENT MARKET SIZE TO GROW TO $62 BILLION BY 2021

Western Europe was the largest region in the synthetic dyes and pigments market in 2017, accounting for one-third of the synthetic dye and pigment industry share.

According to The Business Research Company’s Consultant, Oliver Guirdham, many textile companies are starting to opt for eco-friendly dyes for producing textiles and fabrics. They are not using harmful dyes while processing and dyeing the fibres into fabrics as they are cause extensive damage to the environment and they are also known to cause skin allergies and respiratory diseases. Due to the positive environmental characteristics and low toxicity of eco-friendly dyes, many companies are moving toward eco-friendly organic dyes, though they remain highly priced in comparison to inorganic dyes.

The top five companies covered are BASF SE, Clariant International Ltd, Flint Group, Huntsman Corporation and Dic Corp. BASF SE was the largest player in the synthetic dye and pigment market in 2017, with revenues of $5 billion in 2016. BASF’s growth strategy involves expanding its footprints in Asia Pacific – Korea, South Asia, Japan, ASEAN, ANZ, Greater China and others, to increase the production network and to increase sales faster than the Asian chemical production.

Dye is a colored substance that has an affinity to the substrate to which it is being applied. Dyes are applied in an aqueous solution and may require a mordant to improve their fastness on the fiber. Pigments are substances that impart black, white or a color to other materials, especially in a powdered substance that is mixed with a liquid in which it is relatively insoluble and are used specially to impart color to coating materials (as paints) or to inks, plastics and rubber. Chlorophyll, Carotenoid, Phycobilin and Melanin are some pigments. This industry also includes food coloring manufacturing.

