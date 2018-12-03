Mobile Security Market worth 5.75 Billion by 2019

The report “Mobile Security Market by Software (Mobile Identity Management, Mobile Data Protection, MDM, Mobile VPN, and MAM), Service (Implementation, Training and Support, Consulting, and Managed Services), Deployment Type, Vertical, and Region – Global Forecast to 2019”, The mobile security market size is expected to grow from USD 1.50 Billion in 2014 to USD 5.75 Billion by 2019, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 30.7%.

[134 Pages Report] The mobile security market size is expected to grow from USD 1.50 Billion in 2014 to USD 5.75 Billion by 2019, at an estimated Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 30.7%. The base year considered for the study is 2013 and the market size estimated is from 2014 to 2019.

“The study answers several questions for the stakeholders; primarily, which market segments to focus in the next two to five years for prioritizing the efforts and investments.”

Scope of the Report

The research report segments the mobile security market into following submarkets:

By Type

• Software

• Services

By Software

• Mobile identity management

• Mobile data protection

• Mobile virtual private network

• Mobile device management

• Mobile application management

By Service

• Implementation services

• Training and support services

• Consulting services

• Managed services

By Deployment Type

• On-premises

• Cloud

By Organization Size

• Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs)

• Large enterprises

By Vertical

• Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

• Healthcare

• Government

• Telecom

• Retail

• Energy and utilities

• Travel and Hospitality

• Education

• Manufacturing

• Aerospace and Defense

• Others

By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific (APAC)

• Middle East and Africa (MEA)

• Latin America

Available Customizations

With the given market data, MarketsandMarkets offers customizations as per the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Geographic Analysis

• Further breakdown of the North American mobile security market

• Further breakdown of the European market

• Further breakdown of the APAC market

• Further breakdown of the MEA market

• Further breakdown of the Latin American market

Company Information

• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players

The mobile security market size is expected to grow from USD 1.50 Billion in 2014 to USD 5.75 Billion by 2019, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 30.7% during the forecast period. The major growth drivers of the market include the increasing awareness and concerns regarding the data protection of enterprise mobile devices, the rising instances of sophisticated cyber-attacks on mobile environments, and the need for security compliances and standards.

Ask for PDF Brochure: http://bit.ly/2Pi9mVl

The mobile security software and services help offer protection in the mobile environment from advanced threats and risks, such as malwares, viruses, network spoofing, phishing, unsecure connection of devices to public networks, and ineffective corporate data security policies. Moreover, the increasing demand from Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs) operating across diverse industry verticals and regions is expected to drive the market growth during the forecast period.

The mobile Virtual Private Network (VPN) segment to play a key role in the mobile security market

The mobile VPN segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The proliferation of mobile devices, Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) and Internet of Things (IoT) trends, and the advanced mobile threats across enterprises has increased the need for advanced mobile security software. The rise in vulnerability on mobile applications in the Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI), healthcare, government, and telecom sectors are expected to trigger the growth of the mobile security market.

The mobile data protection segment is expected to have the largest market share and dominate the mobile security market from 2014 to 2019, as mobile data protection software offers advanced protection of data, along with timely generation alerts and compliance reports.

The BFSI industry vertical is expected to contribute the largest market share in the mobile security market

The BFSI industry vertical is expected to contribute the largest market share from 2014 to 2019 in the mobile security market, due to the increase in instances of cyber-attacks in the mobile environments within BFSI organizations. The healthcare industry vertical is expected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2014 to 2019 in the mobile security market, due to the technological proliferation of healthcare applications and increased instances of data thefts in the mobile environment in healthcare. Adoption of mobile security software brings advanced protection from threats, without affecting the operational efficiency, thus driving the demand.

North America is expected to contribute the largest market share, whereas Asia Pacific (APAC) is expected to grow at the highest CAGR

North America is expected to have the largest market share and dominate the mobile security market from 2014 to 2019, due to the presence of a large number of mobile security software vendors and early innovative technology adopters across the US and Canada. APAC offers potential growth opportunities in the mobile security market, as there is a wide presence of Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) trend in APAC and because Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs) are turning toward mobile security software to efficiently safeguard their mobile environment, particularly in developing countries, such as India, China, and Singapore.

The major vendors in the mobile security market include Apple Inc. (US), Intel Security (McAfee) (U.S.), Symantec Corporation (US), VMware, Inc. (US), Microsoft Corporation (US), F-Secure Corporation (Finland), Citrix Systems, Inc. (US), Trend Micro, Inc. (Japan), AVG Technologies (Netherlands), and Sophos Ltd (UK).

Browse 67 market data tables and 50 figures spread through 150 pages and in-depth TOC on “Mobile Security Market by Software (Mobile Identity Management, Mobile Data Protection, MDM, Mobile VPN, and MAM), Service (Implementation, Training and Support, Consulting, and Managed Services), Deployment Type, Vertical, and Region – Global Forecast to 2019”

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/mobile-security-market-227793897.html

Early buyers will receive 10% customization on reports.

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their pain points around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the “Growth Engagement Model – GEM”. The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write “Attack, avoid and defend” strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, and strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, “Knowledge store” connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA : 1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com