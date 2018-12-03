Polyurethane Dispersion Market 2017 Industry Demand, Segment, Statistics Report 2023

Our latest research report entitled Polyurethane Dispersion Market (by product type (Water-Based Polyurethane Dispersions, Solvent-Based Polyurethane Dispersions), application type (Natural Leather Finishing, Textile Furnishing, Synthetic Leather Production, Others (Coatings and Adhesives)) provides complete and deep insights into the market dynamics and growth of Polyurethane Dispersion. Latest information on market risks, industry chain structure Polyurethane Dispersion cost structure and opportunities are offered in this report. The past, present and forecast market information will lead to investment feasibility by studying the essential Polyurethane Dispersion growth factors.

The forecast Polyurethane Dispersion Market information is based on the present market situation, growth opportunities, development factors, and opinion of the industry experts. An in-depth analysis of the company profiles, Polyurethane Dispersion on global and regional level and applications is conducted. The analysis of downstream buyers, sales channel, raw materials, and industry verticals is offered in this report. According to report the global polyurethane dispersion market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.2% over the forecast period of 2017-2023.

One of the major drivers in the global polyurethane dispersions market is demand from adhesives and coatings industry. Growing demand for textile and leather products in daily life and from industries such as furniture, automobiles and interior has paced up the market. Another characteristic that is augmenting the market growth is eco-friendly behavior of polyurethane dispersions. Furthermore, several advantages such as absence of volatile organic compounds (VOC), harmful monomers and other toxic compounds and elimination of odor along with polyurethane-like performance have increased its demand globally. Polyurethane dispersions hold high degree of toughness due to which demand is largely triggered in coatings, paints and adhesive industries driving the market growth globally. In coming future, new regulations are expected to cut the amount of VOC allowed in paints, coatings and adhesives this is expected to serve potential opportunities to the global polyurethane dispersions market to flourish.

Segment Covered

The report on global polyurethane dispersion market covers segments such as, application and product. On the basis of application the global polyurethane dispersion market is categorized into natural leather finishing, synthetic leather, textile finishing and others. On the basis of product type global polyurethane dispersions market can be segmented as water based polyurethane dispersions and solvent based polyurethane dispersions. Water based polyurethane dispersions have attributes such as heat resistant, endurance and fast drying. They have lower amount of volatile organic compounds and hazardous air pollutants. Water based polyurethane dispersions are largely used over solvent based product type due to its environment friendly behavior that make them more suitable for manufacturers to comply in accordance with government regulations.

Geographic Coverage

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of the World. In this section the key trends and market size for each geography is provided over the period of 2015-2023. The countries covered in the North America region include the U.S., Canada, and Mexico; while Asia-Pacific includes China, Japan, India, South Korea, Malaysia, and among others. Moreover, Germany, U.K., France, Spain, and Rest of Europe are included in the European region. The U.S. drives the growth in the North America region as it is the largest market in the region. The Asia-pacific region offers a substantial potential for the market growth owing to rapid growth in markets such as India and China. The APAC region is projected to experience a growth at a CAGR of x.x% over the period of 2017-2023.

Major Key Players Mentioned in this Premium Report

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global polyurethane dispersion market such as, Bayer MaterialScience AG, BASF SE, Alberdingk Boley, Chemtura Corporation, Dow Chemical Company, LyondellBasell, Reichhold, Stahi, DSM Neoresins and Hauthaway Corporation.

