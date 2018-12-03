Poultry Keeping Machinery Market Future Forecast 2016–2026: Latest Analysis by Future Market Insights.

Future Market Insights delivers key insights on the global poultry keeping machinery market in its latest report titled ‘Poultry Keeping Machinery Market: Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment, 2016-2026.’ The global poultry keeping machinery market is projected to be valued at US$ 4,266.5 Mn by the end of 2016 and will witness a moderate growth during the forecast period (2016 – 2026). Increasing meat demand and per capita consumption of poultry products owing to economic pricing and shorter turnaround time compared to other meat products are the key factors influencing revenue growth of the global poultry keeping machinery market.

The global poultry keeping machinery market is expected to register a CAGR of 3.4% over the forecast period in terms of value with key revenue contribution from the Broiler Harvesting and Slaughtering (BHS) segment. On the basis of Hatchery, Breeding and Management segment, egg collection, handling and management equipment sub-segment contributed a revenue share of approximately 61.2% in 2015.

Crucial focus on increasing domestic production of poultry products in Japan has resulted in robust consumption of hatchery and incubator equipment. Increasing focus of leading companies towards R&D is expected to yield integrated and automated systems catering to the demand from small farmers, commercial setups and large meat processing companies. Although an increasing concern over health and housing of layers and breeders by animal welfare organisations have initiated a strong adoption of cage-free rearing and breeding in regions such as North America and Western Europe, the key market of Latin America, Middle East & Africa and APEJ are seeing a hike in the demand for housing systems such as nests, cages and flooring products.

Few restraints are however hampering the growth of the global poultry keeping machinery market. For instance high cost of installation, operation, maintenance and the requirement for larger setups to accommodate such machineries act as deterrents for small and medium sized poultry farmers. The market is also significantly affected by stringent regulations and duties associated with poultry products and machinery, which limit sales in key market regions.

Segmentation analysis

The escalating demand for the Hatchery, Breeding and Management segment by product type is chiefly contributed by the developing poultry industry in Western Europe and Latin America among other regions

Increasing demand for integrated drinking systems for thriving broiler production is expected to boost growth of the Drinking product type segment

The Climate Control product type segment is expected to be driven by strong supply and demand dynamics between US and China among other regions

The Feeding segment by product type is estimated to be valued at US$ 353.0 Mn by 2016 end

Increasing focus over sanitation and hygiene is expected to boost the sales of the Residue and Waste Management product type segment especially in North America, Japan and Latin America

Regional analysis

On the basis of region, the Asia Pacific poultry keeping machinery market is expected to dominate in terms of revenue contribution. North America poultry keeping machinery market is expected to expand at a relatively higher CAGR, owing to increasing commercial poultry plant and setup expansion especially in the U.S. The Middle East & Africa and Latin America poultry keeping machinery markets are expected to witness a thriving demand during the forecast period characterised by the growing meat consumption and shifting consumer preference towards poultry based products.

The Brazil poultry keeping machinery market is poised for relatively higher growth among other regions in Latin America owing to an increasing investment by large poultry processing enterprises in terms of revenue. Europe will witness a sluggish growth during the 2016–2026 period. U.S, Canada, ASEAN, Eastern Europe and GCC countries were prominently identified to import poultry keeping machinery in 2015, whereas India, China, Germany and Netherlands are identified as major exporters.

Vendor insights

Key participants in the global poultry keeping machinery market include HAMEX-GROUP, Vencomatic Group, Valco Companies, Inc., Petersime,NV.Hartmann Lebensmitteltechnik Anlagenbau GmbH, TEXHA PA LLC, Big Dutchman International GmbH and Jansen Poultry Equipment,

