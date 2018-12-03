Rotary Tiller Univator manufacturer in India – KMW Agri

Kirloskar Univators are specially designed by considering all types of soil conditions in India. Its multiple size options are applicable on dry or wet lands for primary as well as secondary cultivation process. It is an economically practical and highly maneuverable Rotary Tiller.

To know more about the product, click on the link – https://kmwagri.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/05/Univator-Leaflet-2.pdf