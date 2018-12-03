TLC COMPANIONS AND SUPPLY Connects Elderly with the Right Caregivers

Massapequa, New York (webnewswire) December 3, 2018 – With over 33 years of experience, TLC COMPANIONS AND SUPPLY has been specializing in offering home healthcare in Massapequa for the elderly and people with disabilities.

When asked about their service, the spokesperson replied “With our Home Health Care services, we provide quality care and companionship within the comforts of home, allowing seniors to continue leading independent lives and give their loved ones’ peace of mind that they will be tended to during times where they can’t be around for them.” replied the spokesperson of TLC COMPANIONS AND SUPPLY.

TLC offers health and companion care on an hourly and live-in basis with 24/7 on-call availability.

The spokesperson also continued, “Our companions’ tasks and services include social interaction and friendship, meal preparation, medication reminders, supervision and assistance with personal care such as bathing and toileting, transportation to doctor visits, Grocery shopping, and other errands, light housekeeping, cleaning, and laundry, maintaining a safe environment at home.”

TLC COMPANIONS AND SUPPLY will provide home healthcare in Massapequa for your elderly or disabled family member at an hourly rate.

“At TLC COMPANIONS AND SUPPLY, we understand that there is no environment more familiar than home. The idea of assisted living may be off-putting for seniors who wish to retain their independence for as long as possible. This is the reason why we are here. We will help create a personalized plan that best fits each client, considering whatever needs they may have medically, physically, and socially and connecting them with the perfect companion to provide them,” concluded the spokesperson of TLC COMPANIONS AND SUPPLY.

Everybody Needs A Little TLC! TLC COMPANIONS AND SUPPLY’s Geriatric Care Management system is designed to make choosing a home health care plan an easy process, offering services that will help determine which plan is right for you.

About TLC COMPANIONS AND SUPPLY

TLC COMPANIONS AND SUPPLY will send a companion to your home to stay with your loved one, make sure their needs are met, and provide a sense of security. We specialize in offering non-medical help with daily tasks in a compassionate way. To know more, visit https://tlccompanions.com/

Contact Details:

Contact Name: Robin Massimi

Address: 7 Ohio Ave, Massapequa,NY, USA, 11758

Phone Number: 516-795-2273

Email Id: TLC@TLCCOMPANIONS.COM

