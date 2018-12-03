Ureteral Stents Market Expected Growth to 2025 to Guide Trends

3rd December 2018 – Global Ureteral Stents Market is segmented, By Type Temporary Stents, and Permanent Stents. The urine is normally carried from kidneys to the bladder through the long narrow, muscular tubes which are termed as “Ureters”. It may be difficult to pass urine if the ureter gets obstructed due to Tumors, infections, kidney stone, etc. In such cases, an artificial tube is used by the physicians; which is known as ureteral stent, intended to restore the flow of the bladder.

The length of the stent varies from adult to adult; which is between 24 and 30 cm. Plus, they have different diameters or gauges to fit the dissimilar size of the ureters. The cystoscope helps to insert the stent. The stent may be coiled by one end or by the both the ends to prevent moving out of the place. The stent is better known as the JJ stent, Double J stent or Pig-tail stent.

The aging population contributes to the increase in number of patients infected with urological disease. The use of urological stents has become the most fundamental and appreciated technique in the urological practice when there are growing instances obstructing the flow of urine. The soft tube that is 10-12 inches in length is particularly designed. Also, this tube is placed in the ureter for the passage of urine from the kidney to the urinary bladder.

To change stent, the patient must be admitted to the hospital. This is one of the restraints. Numerous Industries operational in the market are trying to be overwhelmed by biofilm development and mineralogical encrustation. The progressions that are obligatory for the industry are anti-body coated stents, nanotube coating, radioactive stents and absorbable magnesium metal stent. Ureteral Stent Market is segmented, By Application into Ureteral Tumors, Ureteral Infections and Kidney stones. Ureteral Stent Market is segmented, By End Users into Clinic, Hospitals.

The North American region consists of the U.S., and Canada. Latin American region consists of Mexico and Brazil. The Western European region consists of Germany, Italy, France, England and Spain. The Eastern European region consists of Poland and Russia. Asia Pacific region consists of China, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand. The Middle East and Africa region consists of GCC, South Africa and North Africa.

The economic conditions in the developing nations such as the India, China and Brazil are expected to boost the market, for most of the market growth will be fueled by the demand from these countries. Ureteral Stents Industry Key Players include Boston Scientific Corporation, C. R. Bard, Inc., Cook Medical, Inc., and Medline Industries, Inc., Pnn Medical A/S, and Allium Medical Solutions Ltd.

