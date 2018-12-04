2,2-Dimethoxypropane Market – Industry Size, Top Key Players, Drivers and Forecast to 2025

4 December 2018 – Global 2, 2-Dimethoxypropane Market is expected to grow at a significant CAGR in the upcoming years as the scope and its applications are rising enormously across the globe. 2, 2-Dimethoxypropane is an organic compound and an alkylating reagent, which is also termed as DMP and usually used as a precursor to produce 2-methoxypropene (MPP). The molecular formula is (CH3)2C(OCH3)2 and the chemical formula is C5H12O2. A pure colorless liquid is highly flammable and incompatible with strong oxidizing agents. It is soluble in methanol, benzene, n-butane, carbon tetrachloride, ethyl ether, and moderately soluble in water.

It reacts with water to produce acetone and methanol and used as a water scavenger in water-sensitive reactions. For the dehydration of biological samples, DMP is known to be more efficient than ethanol. It also serves as an intermediate in the synthesis of vitamin A, Vitamin E, and numerous carotenoids like an astaxanthin. Moreover, it is exclusively used as a reagent for the preparation of enol ethers, 1,2-diols, methyl esters of amino acids, acetonides, nucleosides, isopropylidene derivatives of sugar, and nucleosides.

2, 2-Dimethoxypropane Market is segmented based on product types, end users, applications, and region. Product types such as Purity: >99.5%, Purity: 99.0-99.5%, and Purity: <99.0% classify 2, 2-Dimethoxypropane Industry. End Users such as Perfume Industry, Pharmaceutical Industry, Pesticide Industry, and others classify 2, 2-Dimethoxypropane Market. Applications into Tissue Dehydration Agent, Starting Material, and others classify the market.

2, 2-Dimethoxypropane Market is segmented geographically into Americas (North America, South America), Europe (Eastern Europe, Western Europe), Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. The key players of 2, 2-Dimethoxypropane Industry are Hangzhou Ruiqi Chemical, Ningbo Huana Chemical, BASF, and Jiangsu Dingye Pharmaceutical. These players are concentrating on inorganic growth to sustain themselves amongst fierce competition. As such, mergers, acquisitions, and joint ventures are the need of the hour.

Market Segment:

The major manufacturers covered in this report

BASF

Ningbo Huana Chemical

Jiangsu Dingye Pharmaceutical

Hangzhou Ruiqi Chemical

Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions (India, Southeast Asia, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa)

