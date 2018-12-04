Agrochemical Intermediates Market 2025 – Global Market Share, Demand, Trends, Revenue Analysis and Strategies

4 December 2018 – Global Agrochemicals Intermediate Market is expected to grow at a significant CAGR in the estimated period. Agrochemicals is the conventional form deployed for different chemicals and chemical products that are used in the agriculture sector. Wide range of agrochemicals comprise pesticides, nematicides, fungicides, insecticides and herbicides. It may even comprise raw animal compost, chemical growth agents, synthetic fertilizers and hormones.

Further, on a commercial level microorganisms are used in agro-based industry as bio-fertilizers or bio-inoculants. Bio inoculants or bio fertilizers comprise living cells of efficient microbial strains, ability to colonize the rhizosphere or in the plant interior. When applied to seed, plant surface or soil they enhance growth by upgrading the supply or availability of nutrients in a form easily assimilated by plants. Driving factors responsible for the growth of Agrochemicals Intermediate market include rise in commercial value of agrochemical intermediates and demand for innovative but organic compost. However, availability of cheap substitutes and low quality agrochemicals is likely to refrain the market growth.

Based on segmentation by product, the Agrochemicals Intermediate market includes amines, aldehydes, alkyl amines and acids. Acids dominate the market segment owing to extensive use of fertilizers. Based on segmentation by end-user, the Agrochemicals Intermediate Industry includes insecticides, herbicides and fungicides. Insecticides dominate the market segment owing to growth in demand. Geographically, Agrochemicals Intermediate market spans North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle-East and Africa. APAC market is likely to grow in the near future owing to extensive practice of agriculture and availability of large pool of customers.

Europe and North America market is also expected to grow at a significant CAGR in the forthcoming period. MEA regions is also likely to grow in the forthcoming years owing to extensive practice for farming. The key players in the Agrochemicals Intermediate market include RohnerChem, Eastman, Arkema, AGC, Lonza, Sugai Chemical, Kuraray, BASF, Evonik, Air Water, Astec, WeylChem Group, DPx Fine Chemicals, Mitsubishi Corporation, and Sudarshan Chemical.

