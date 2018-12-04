Cloud Computing In The B2B Legal Services Market

B2B legal services companies increasingly deal with high amount of paperwork and human resources spend hours of unproductive time filing away and then retrieving that one crucial piece of paper. Technology helps solving this problem, with cloud computing allowing the lawyers to bill, time-track and store documents effectively. Cloud computing is a category of software delivered over the internet rather than being installed on the legal service provider’s computer. It has low upfront costs, easy access, simple setup and configuration and allows unlimited storage. According to a survey, by LTN more than 50% of the Am Law 200 firms use cloud computing for e-discovery and productivity applications.

The B2B legal services market comprises establishments offering practices that deal with the body of law governing the disputes between businesses.

THE BUSINESS RESEARCH COMPANY VALUED THE GLOBAL B2B LEGAL SERVICES MARKET AT $350 BILLION IN 2017

North America was the largest geographic region in the market, accounting for more than half of the global market. The USA was the largest country accounting for nearly half of the global B2B legal services market.

Order the report at https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/b2b-legal-services-global-market-report-2018

According to The Business Research Company’s Consultant, Oliver Guirdham, pressure to control costs have forced law firms to move away from traditional by-the-hour billing models to alternative billing models. The new alternative billing models include fixed, flat blended and capped fees. Many law firms are switching to alternative billing models to build long term relationships with clients and to maximize value they are offering to clients. According to a survey by the US law department, about 72.8% of fees paid to outside counsel was not based on standard hourly rates or the billable hours.

Download a sample of the report at: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=423&type=smp

The top companies covered in the market are Clifford Chance, Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer, Linklaters, Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP, and Allen & Overy. Clifford Chance was the largest player in the B2B legal services market in 2017, with revenues of $1.9 billion (1.54 billion euros) in 2016. Clifford Chance’s growth strategy aims at focusing on professional standards and risk management.

B2B Legal Services Global Market Report 2018 is a detailed report giving a unique insight into this market. The report is priced at $4000 for an individual user. To use across your office, the price is $6000 and $8000 if you wish to use across a multinational company.

About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company is a market research and intelligence company, which excels in company, market and consumer research.

It has research professionals at its offices in the UK, India and the US as well a network of trained researchers globally. It has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, chemicals and technology.

The Business Research Company’s management has more than 20 years of varied business research experience. They have delivered hundreds of research projects to the senior management of some of the world’s largest organizations.

Contact Information

The Business Research Company

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: info@tbrc.info

Follow us on LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company