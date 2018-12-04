Europe SCADA Market Research Report, Market Size, Market Share, Market Forecast: Ken Research

With the recent development in the economy, the market of SCADA (supervisory control and data acquisition) is growing more active in Europe more significantly in recent trend. Whereas, the SCADA is a type of software application program for process control and a central control system which comprise of controller’s network interfaces, communication equipment, input/output, and software. Moreover, the SCADA software processes allocate, and display the data; facilitating operators and other employees analyze the data and make significant decisions. Majorly, it is used in power plants as well as in oil and gas refining, telecommunications, water, and waste control and transportation. Furthermore, the key players of this market in Europe is analyzing the market strategies for leading the highest market share across the globe which further results in the effective growth of this market in the forecasted period.

According to the report analysis, ‘Europe SCADA Market by System Component, Architecture Type, Industry Vertical and Country 2014-2023’ states that many of the key players are recently playing an important role in dominating the highest share by accomplishing the growing demand of potential buyers with the efficient working includes ABB Ltd., B-SCADA Inc., Emerson Electric Co., Endress+Hauser AG, General Electric Co., Hitachi, Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., International Business Machines Corporation (IBM), Larsen & Toubro Limited, Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Omron Corporation, Rockwell Automation Inc., Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, TechnipFMC plc, Yokogawa Electric Corporation and several others. In addition, the market players of Europe is investing more actively in the research and development programs for gaining the effective market opportunities which proved to be beneficial for acquiring the huge market share in the forecasted period. Not only has this, but there are also several market drivers which drive the market growth in Europe more actively in recent years. Whereas, focused key players are playing an important role for abolishing the restraints and challenges which hinder the market growth.

On the basis of a system component, the market of SCADA in Europe is segmented into the supervisory station, human-machine interface, communication infrastructure, programmable logic controller and the remote terminal unit. Whereas, on the basis of architecture type, the market is split into hardware, software, and services. While, on the basis of industry vertical the market is segmented into transportation, telecommunication, oil and gas industry, electrical power industry, chemical and petrochemical industry, pharmaceuticals industry, water and wastewater treatment and several others. Furthermore, the market players of SCADA in Europe is doing significant developments in the technology also for removing restraints and acquiring the huge market share in the region.

Based on the country phase, with the effective applications and classification, the market of SCADA is spread across Germany, UK, France, Russia, Spain and the rest of Europe. The SCADA market in Europe is valued at USD 3.52 billion in 2017 and anticipated to unveil a moderate growth over 2018-2023. In the future, it is expected that in the coming years the market of SCADA will rise more significantly over the recent decades with the effective investment from the new entrants.

To know more, click on the link below:-

https://www.kenresearch.com/technology-and-telecom/it-and-ites/europe-scada-market/171684-105.html

Related Reports:-

https://www.kenresearch.com/technology-and-telecom/it-and-ites/asia-pacific-scada/171685-105.html

https://www.kenresearch.com/technology-and-telecom/it-and-ites/north-america-scada/171683-105.html

Contact Us:-

Ken Research

Ankur Gupta, Head Marketing & Communications

Sales@kenresearch.com

+91-9015378249