Global Smartphone 3D Camera Market to reach a market size of $4.6 Billion by 2022

According to a new report Global Smartphone 3D Camera Market (2016-2022), published by KBV Research, the global Smartphone 3D Camera market is expected to attain a market size of $4.6billion by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 51.1% during the forecast period. Smartphone 3D camera is a fast growing technology which offers advanced features such as enhanced picture and video quality for smartphones. The 3D camera technology uses depth sensors to accurately sense movements of the object while capturing 3D images. The most common smartphone 3D camera technologies today are stereoscopic and time-of-flight. The stereoscopic 3D camera technology holds the major market share due to reliability and cost-effectiveness. Stereoscopic camera has two or more lenses with separate image sensors allowing the camera to create a binocular vision of the object. Additionally, time-of-flight 3D camera technology segment is anticipated to be fastest growing segment, registering a CAGR of 52.9% during the forecast period, owing to its affordability. Geographically, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and LAMEA. Asia-Pacific is the highest revenue generating segment in 2015 growing at a CAGR of 51.4% during the forecast period. The report has exhaustive quantitative insights providing a clear picture of the market potential in various segments across the globe with country wise analysis in each discussed region. The key influencing factors of the global Smartphone 3D Camera market have been discussed in the report along with the elaborated company profiles namely Toshiba Corporation, NXP Semiconductors N.V, Texas Instruments Incorporated, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sony Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Intel Corporation and Infineon Technologies AG.

Full report:https://kbvresearch.com/global-smart-phone-3D-camera-market/

Research Scope

Global Smartphone 3D Camera Market By Technology

• Stereoscopic Camera

• Time of Flight

Global Smartphone 3D Camera Market By Resolution Type

• Below 8 MP

• 8 MP to 16 MP

• Above 16 MP

Global Smartphone 3D Camera Market By Geography

• North America Smartphone 3D Camera Market

o U.S. Smartphone 3D Camera Market

o Canada Smartphone 3D Camera Market

o Mexico Smartphone 3D Camera Market

o Rest of North America Smartphone 3D Camera Market

• Europe Smartphone 3D Camera Market

o Germany Smartphone 3D Camera Market

o Spain Smartphone 3D Camera Market

o France Smartphone 3D Camera Market

o U.K. Smartphone 3D Camera Market

o Russia Smartphone 3D Camera Market

o Italy Smartphone 3D Camera Market

o Rest of EuropeSmartphone 3D Camera Market

• Asia-Pacific Smartphone 3D Camera Market

o China Smartphone 3D Camera Market

o Japan Smartphone 3D Camera Market

o India Smartphone 3D Camera Market

o TaiwanSmartphone 3D Camera Market

o South Korea Smartphone 3D Camera Market

o Singapore Smartphone 3D Camera Market

o Rest of Asia-Pacific Smartphone 3D Camera Market

• LAMEA Smartphone 3D Camera Market

o Brazil Smartphone 3D Camera Market

o Argentina Smartphone 3D Camera Market

o UAE Smartphone 3D Camera Market

o Saudi Arabia Smartphone 3D Camera Market

o South Africa Smartphone 3D Camera Market

o Nigeria Smartphone 3D Camera Market

o Rest of LAMEA Smartphone 3D Camera Market

Companies Profiled

• Toshiba Corporation

• NXP Semiconductors N.V

• Texas Instruments Incorporated

• Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

• Sony Corporation

• Panasonic Corporation

• Microsoft Corporation

• Intel Corporation

• Infineon Technologies AG

