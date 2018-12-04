How about Water Purification Tablets and it’s Effect on Health?

Clean and pure water is a necessity of all. Drinking water is an inevitable human need and one of the most important resources for the sustenance of life. Not only for drinking but water is also needed for various other purposes. There is no substitute for water in particular and water resources are declining sharply.

It is estimated that around 844 million people have no access to safe drinking water worldwide. Around 2.1 billion people lack safe drinking water at their premises. We all know the effects of contaminated and impure drinking water. A study tells that unsafe drinking water is a cause for a child’s death every two minutes. Also, diarrhea is the most common waterborne disease which in itself is life-threatening. Therefore, it is necessary that the drinking water be clean and safe.

Since the clean water resources are very few and the water obtained otherwise must be treated for impurities before consuming. There are many ways of purifying the water such as treating it with chemicals or using a water purifier machine. One such method of water purification is using water purification tablets or simply water tablets.

These tablets are generally manufactured by the pharmacy companies. The distributorship of these tablets is taken up by the various water purifier companies in India. It is so because these are, one way or the other, a water purifier and thus the water purifier companies are the rightful distributors of them. Also, the water purifier manufacturers are umpteen. The water purifier manufacturers in Coimbatore only are a dime in dozens. Their consumer base and market reach back their case for the same.

Water Purification Tablets:

These are small, portable water treatment tablets which are used to purify the water obtained from untreated sources. A water tablet dissolves in the water which is to be consumed for drinking purpose, treats it for any impurities and makes it fit for drinking. They kill the pathogens present in the water and thus make it suitable for drinking. After dissolving the water tablet in the container to be used for drinking, it is essential to leave the container idle for about 30 minutes and then consume it. This gives the water tablet enough time to kill the germs present in the water and make it fit for drinking.

