Orthopedic Surgical Robots Market Emerging Technologies and Future Growth 2018-2026

Orthopedic surgical robots are developed to assist orthopedic surgeons in performing surgeries. With the help of surgical robots, orthopedic surgery can be performed precisely and accurately. Minimally invasive orthopedic surgeries can be performed through orthopedic surgical robots. Orthopedic surgical robots are generally miniature in size and are handled by surgeons for performing surgeries that require fine movements which are beyond the scope of human hand. Use of surgical robots in orthopedic surgeries improves the results of surgery and makes surgery consistently reproducible, which is not possible with human hands.

Orthopedic surgical robots are being widely used worldwide to enhance the quality of orthopedic surgeries by improving clinical attention. Use of orthopedic surgical robots is increasing every year in minimally invasive surgeries of meniscus repair, ligaments tear, osteoarthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, and knee & hip fractures. Placement of synthetic implants in hips and knees is made easy through the use of surgical robots in orthopedic surgeries. According to the Rheumatoid Arthritis Support Network, in the U.S., around 1.3 million people are suffering from rheumatoid arthritis in the current year, which equals to 1% of the global population.

According to the Journal of Orthopedic and Sports Physical Therapy, in the U.K. and Wales, there were around 25000 admissions in hospitals for meniscal repair surgery. The journal further states that, in the Netherlands, the incidence rate of meniscal tear is around 2 in 1000 patients per year. According to a report published by the American Academy of Physical Medical and Rehabilitation, incidence rate of meniscus tears in the U.S. is 850,000 cases per year and incidence rate of anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury has increased by 22% to 86% between 2010 and 2018.

Increase in the prevalence of orthopedic disorders, such as, ligament tear, meniscus tear, hip & knee fractures, osteoarthritis, and rheumatoid arthritis and increasing need for automation in the health care sector, coupled with shifting trend toward the use of surgical robots in performing orthopedic surgeries, are driving the global orthopedic surgical robots market. Along with this, rise in awareness among people regarding the advantages of minimally invasive orthopedic procedures, and technological advancements in robotic systems for surgical uses are boosting the global orthopedic surgical robots market growth. Other factors, such as, continuously increasing global population and growth in geriatric population is fuelling the growth of the global orthopedics surgical robots market. However, high cost associated with surgery performed with the help of surgical robots and stringent government regulations regarding the use of robots for surgical purposes are hampering the growth of the global orthopedic surgical robots market. Furthermore, dearth of skilled professionals to perform surgeries with the help of surgical robots is expected to slow the market growth.

The global orthopedic surgical robots market can be segmented into product, application, end-user, and region. Based on product, the market can be divided into ROBODOC surgical system, mako surgical system, navio surgical system, and others. In terms of application, the market can be classified into total knee replacement, partial knee replacement, total hip replacement, and others. Based on end-user, the orthopedic surgical robots market can be segregated into hospitals, orthopedic surgery centers, ambulatory surgery centers, and others.

Based on region, the global orthopedic surgical robots market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. North America leads the global orthopedic surgical robots market owing to the increasing prevalence of orthopedic disorders and rise in the demand for automation in the health care sector in the region. Europe accounts for a major share of the global market due to shifting trend toward the use of surgical robots in orthopedic surgeries, along with technological advancements in the robotics sector. Asia Pacific is a rapidly growing market for orthopedic surgical robots owing to increasing awareness regarding advantages of minimally invasive orthopedic robotic surgery over conventional orthopedic surgery. Moreover, growth in geriatric population and rise in global population are supporting the growth of the global orthopedic surgical robots market.

Prominent players operating in the global orthopedic surgical robots market include THINK Surgical, Inc., Smith & Nephew plc, Depuy Sythes (JnJ), Wright Medical Group N.V., OMNI, MAKO Surgical Corp. (Stryker), Hansen Medical (Auris Health, Inc.), Intuitive Surgical, Medtech SA (Zimmer Biomet), and Mazor Robotics (Medtronic).

