Road Roller Market – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecasts 2025

4 December 2018 – Global Road Roller Market is expected to witness a significant growth on account of its increasing application in the construction industry. Road rollers are heavy engineering vehicle which is designed to compact asphalt, soil, concrete in road construction. They use the weight of the vehicle to compress the surface. It consists of a drum compactor that compacts the surface beneath till it is smooth. An average ride on roller weighs around 20 tons and cost approximately USD 150000. Human propelled rollers gained popularity during the last decade on account of rapid growth in urban construction. Increasing usage of rollers in urban construction is a major application driving the overall demand. These machines are used in road construction to flatten the road surface and asphalt. Further, the rise in private players in road construction has propelled the usage of rollers. Railway construction is another application driving the overall roller demand. These heavy machines are used to flatten the land before laying of tracks. Arid land is usually flattened before making its use for commercial or agricultural purposes.

The defense sector has been using this equipment on a large scale for military engineering missions. They have been used by various defense forces for the construction of bridges and roads. The high cost of this equipment is expected to challenge the industry growth in near future. These machines require a high amount of maintenance and lubrication for efficient and safe usage. Further, such heavy equipment must be used by trained professionals to avoid accidents causing on account of negligence. Road Roller Industry is segmented on the basis of its product design which is based upon the drum type. The drums vary in terms of number, diameter, and weight. A two drum roller especially filled with water to achieve the desired weight have been used at construction sites. It is convenient to carry the lighter vehicle to the construction site and then fill them with water.

Asia Pacific has been the leading market in recent years in terms of demand and is expected to continue its dominance on account of increasing real estate construction. Emerging economies such as India, China, South Korea, Malaysia, and Indonesia account for the majority of the demand owing to increasing government expenditures for infrastructure development. Further, regional demand is followed by North America mainly on account of sophisticated construction techniques and defense applications. Europe is expected to show a steady growth, mainly in the North, owing to its increasing application in construction of bridges and railways. South America and Africa offer bright prospects over the forecast period mainly due to the growing road infrastructure industry. The Middle East witnessed a significant growth over the last decade owing to the tremendous spending on road development.

Major players operating in the market are ABG, Tampo, Volvo, Ingersoll Rand, Kamani Engineering, Caterpillar, Hyster, Sany, Vibromax and Marshall. Most of these companies offer their products on rent and lease basis or on long-term loans in order to propel their sales. Further, collaboration with mining and construction industries play an important role in developing strong strategic relations. GE mining and Komatsu entered into a collaboration for developing next generation machines. Caterpillar is a popular manufacturer and most selling in terms of construction and mining equipment. Their products are being used by the various defense forces which include the U.S, Israel, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, and the Netherlands. They have in all 110 production facilities with nearly half of them in the U.S.

