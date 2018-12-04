Sanitary Napkins Market Outlook 2025: Global Analysis of Huge Profit with Marginal Revenue Forecast

4 December 2018 – Sanitary napkins are made from an absorbent pad placed in between two non-woven fabric structures which help in stopping the leakage, retain the body fluid level and improve comfort. The use of sanitary napkin is growing significantly owing to rise in the global female population. The average use of sanitary napkins by the female population in Asia Pacific countries like Indonesia, Japan, India, Singapore, and China is approximately 60.0%. The governments in emerging countries have adopted several initiatives to encourage the use of sanitary napkins among women. Indian government aggressively engages with numerous private entities and NGOs to manufacture and distribute very low-cost sanitary pads. Companies like Kimberly-Clark and P&G are investing in such initiatives as part of their corporate social responsibility. Furthermore, the authority of decision-making among women has improved in recent past. Women are increasingly becoming independent financially.

Based on the products, the global sanitary napkin market can be segmented into reusable and disposable napkins. Further, they can also be classified as flat-type, pad-type, and pants-type diapers. Disposable sanitary napkins are segmented into panty liner, ultra-thin, regular, maxi/super, overnight, and maternity. Government initiatives in several countries educate women about personal hygiene and sway them to replace the use of unhygienic clothes with sanitary napkins. This has had a substantial influence on the demand for numerous feminine hygiene products, particularly in developing countries. A large number of seminars and campaigns have also been conducted in colleges and schools globally concerning the safety measures regarding the use and disposal of feminine hygiene products.

Women in emerging nations lack adequate solutions to cope up with menstruation. Imported pads are unaffordable for low-income families. Market research in Uganda shows that 90.0% of the town poor was unable to afford off-the-shelf sanitary pads thereby resulting in the use of materials with limited absorbency including newspapers, even dried grass, and cloth, making it challenging for menstruating girls to contribute in school. The United Nations Children’s Fund projects that 1 in 10 African women/girls skip school during menstruation or drop out due to lack of menstrual hygiene management options. Several government initiatives have acknowledged these problems by providing subsidies in the menstrual hygiene products segment.

Geographically, the sanitary napkin market is segmented into North America, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa, and Europe. Several new entrants are expected to enter into the global sanitary napkin market owing to expand product portfolio to incontinence products, and the trend is expected to remain same over the next eight years. Opportunities lie with popular paper companies to manufacture diapers. Developing manufacturers are suggested to design high-quality products at reasonable price and thus enhance their market share. Continuous product development along with consumers need & innovative marketing are few other success factors for a market player.

The key players dominating the market for include Procter & Gamble, Johnson & Johnson, Kimberly-Clark Corp., My Bella Flor Co., while other significant players include Tendasoft Inc., Natracare, and Private Label. Over the next eight years, Procter & Gamble is anticipated to capture the market share of the prevailing market players owing to its multi-billion marketing budget, global presence, & established a brand name. It is also expected to attract numerous new consumers over the forecast period. This report covers each aspect of the global market for sanitary napkins, beginning from the basic market information and progressing further to several significant criteria, based on which, the sanitary napkins is segmented. Key application areas of sanitary napkins are also evaluated on the basis of their performance. The sanitary napkins industrial chain, prevailing policies, and rules & regulations are studied in this report. The report also assesses the dynamics of demand and supply, production capacity, logistics, and the historical performance of the sanitary napkins globally.

Market Segment:

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), market share and growth rate of Sanitary Napkins in these regions, from 2013 to 2025 (forecast), covering

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Global Sanitary Napkins market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including

Kotex

Stayfree

Carefree

Bodyform

Organyc

Natracare

KleanNara

ElisMegami

Whisper

