Window Treats Inc. Solves Window Issues for Commercial Projects

Window Treats Inc. works with a range of commercial clients, resolving window treatment problems, from security to energy efficiency, through meticulous consultations and exceptional products.

[RED BANK, 5/7/2018] – Window Treats Inc. knows that commercial and contract jobs call for special expertise and special design considerations. The premier source for window coverings and motorization options can resolve window problems for a wide range of commercial clients.

The company has done work for warehouses, office buildings, conference rooms, doctor’s offices, car dealerships, hotels, restaurants, and more.

Finding the Best Solution

From small to large spaces, Window Treats Inc. can help improve any interior area on any commercial and contract job. The company’s design consultants can address any window treatment requirement, from insulation and security to style and energy efficiency.

Consultants can resolve issues on daylighting and glare, which are critical for corporate offices that need to ensure the comfort of employees to maintain productivity. Hotels, restaurants, and similar commercial spaces also face such challenges in pleasing their customers.

Custom window treatment solution will also call for reducing heat gain, which helps businesses manage their energy costs as well as ensure comfort for occupants.

Clients can expect the best window solution as well for any shape, from angled to floor-to-ceiling windows.

The company’s design consultants can work with commercial clients from the initial consultation, design, and measurement through fabrication and installation. They will also provide guidance on product selection, colors, and functionality.

Window Treatment and Drapery Motorization Expert

For commercial and contract projects that require efficiency and ease, the company’s motorization systems offer an array of options. Clients can choose from blinds, shades, and draperies that operate on a timer or through a mobile application.

The company explains that programmed or remotely operated window treatments can improve convenience, privacy, and security. The system is not only applicable for commercial and contract jobs but residential projects, too.

Commercial clients can choose from the Hunter Douglas PowerView® Motorization blinds and shades, the Luminette® Privacy Sheers, and the Parkland® Wood Blinds, among others.

About Window Treats Inc.

Window Treats Inc. serves commercial and residential clients in New Jersey. The authorized Hunter Douglas dealer specializes in custom window treatments, which include blinds, draperies, shutters, and shades. The family-owned and run business commits to helping clients find the best solutions through personalized services provided by a friendly, reliable, and experienced team.

To find out more about its products and services, visit http://www.customdraperyandshades.com/ today.