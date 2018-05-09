Color Detection Sensor Market Future Trends and Scope Analysis by 2023

Study on Color Detection Sensor Market by Infinium Global Research is comprehensive presentation of qualitative and quantitative research to identify key trends, growth prospects, drivers, restraints and opportunities in the Global Market. The report also deep dives into the sub-segments of Color Detection Sensor Market by Products (Color sensors, Luminescence sensors, Contrast sensors, Brightness sensors) through main geographies in the Global Market such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and RoW. Browse through over 100 tables and figures to get complete view of the global and regional markets of Color Detection Sensor over the period of 2013 to 2023.

Market Insights

The global color detection sensor market was sized over USD 1.25 billion in 2015. The global color detection sensor market is projected to grow with a CAGR between 5.5% and 6.0% during 2017-2023. Growth in industrial automation, increasing usage of color sensors in smartphones, rising demand for processed and frozen food are the key factor driving the growth of the global color detection sensor market. Moreover, low reliability in harsh conditions, shortening of sensing range reduces sensor performance, performance gets affected due to sensitivity to moisture are the key factors restraining the growth of this market. Advanced technologies such as true color sensing and spectral sensing and growing application of industrial IoT, and emerging economies are likely to bring more opportunities to this market.

Segments Covered:

The report segments the color detection sensor market by product and by region. Market segmentation based on product include color sensors, luminescence sensors, contrast sensors and brightness sensors.

Geographic Coverage and Analysis:

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. In this section the key trends and market size for each geography is provided over the period of 2015 – 2023. Europe dominated the global color detection sensor market in 2015, due to the presence of textile, automotive, and food and beverage industries followed by Asia Pacific and North America. Furthermore, APAC is likely to grow rapidly at the highest CAGR due to the large market base for smartphones, tablets, and phablets. Moreover, North America will grow at a moderate rate and maintain its market share during the forecast period.

Companies Profiled:

The companies covered in the report include Baumer, CTi Automation, Datalogic S.p.A, Ams AG, ASTECH GmbH, SICK AG, Hamamatsu Photonics K.K., Atlas Scientific LLC, Banner Engineering, Balluff GmbH, EMX Industries Inc., Hans TURCK GmbH Co. KG, InfraTec GmbH, JENOPTIK AG, Keyence Corp, OMRON Corporation, and Panasonic Corp.

Report Highlights:

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the demand of color detection sensor globally as well as regionally. Moreover, IGR-growth matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and DRO analysis of color detection sensor. Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2017 to 2023. We also have highlighted future trends in the color detection sensor market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight on the market strategies of the leading players. This report will help manufacturers, suppliers and distributors of the color detection sensor market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.

Browse Detailed TOC, Description and Companies Mentioned in Report @

https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/ict_semiconductor/global_color_detection_sensor_market

Table of Contents:-

1.Preface

1.1 Report Description

1.2 Research Methods

1.3 Research Approaches

2.Executive Summary

3.Global Color Detection Sensor Market Overview

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Market Dynamics

3.2.1 Drivers

3.2.2 Restraints

3.2.3 Opportunities

3.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

3.4 IGR – Growth Matrix Analysis

3.5 Competitive Landscape in the Color Detection Sensor Market

4.Global Color Detection Sensor Market : IGR Snapshots

4.1 Global Color Detection Sensor Market Key Trends

4.2 Global Color Detection Sensor Market by Product

5.Global Color Detection Sensor Market by Product (USD Million) 2017 – 2023

5.1 Color Sensors

5.2 Luminescence Sensors

5.3 Contrast Sensors

5.4 Brightness Sensors

6.Global Color Detection Sensor Market Analysis, by Region (USD Million) 2017 – 2023

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Color Detection Sensor Market by Product (USD Million)

6.1.2 North America Color Detection Sensor Market by Country (USD Million)

6.2 Europe

6.2.1 Europe Color Detection Sensor Market by Product (USD Million)

6.2.2 Europe Color Detection Sensor Market by Country (USD Million)

6.3 Asia-Pacific

6.3.1 Asia-Pacific Color Detection Sensor Market by Product (USD Million)

6.3.2 Asia-Pacific Color Detection Sensor Market by Country (USD Million)

6.4 Rest of the World (RoW)

6.4.1 RoW Color Detection Sensor Market by Product (USD Million)

6.4.2 RoW Color Detection Sensor Market by Country (USD Million)

7.Company Profiles

7.1 Baumer

7.2 CTi Automation

7.3 Datalogic S.p.A

7.4 Ams AG

7.5 ASTECH GmbH

7.6 SICK AG

7.7 Hamamatsu Photonics K.K.

7.8 Atlas Scientific LLC

7.9 Banner Engineering

7.10 Balluff GmbH

7.11 Other companies

Click the Below View Full Report: – https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/ict_semiconductor/global_color_detection_sensor_market