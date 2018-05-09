Global Generic Crop Protection Market 2018 Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2023

Summary

WiseGuyReports.com adds “Generic Crop Protection Market 2018 Global Analysis, Growth, Trends and Opportunities Research Report Forecasting to 2023” reports to its database.

This report provides in depth study of “Generic Crop Protection Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Generic Crop Protection Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

This report studies the generic crop protection market status and outlook of global and major regions, from angles of manufacturers, regions, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top manufacturers in global and major regions, and splits the generic crop protection market by product type and applications/end industries.

During past five years, global generic crop protection increased from 6332.5 K MT in 2013 to 7621.4 K MT in 2017, with an average increase rate of 4.75%. In the future, with increasing of global population, global demand for generic crop protection will continue to increase. By 2024, we predict that global production will be 10826.87 K MT and price will be 5246 USD/MT by then.

The major players in global generic crop protection market include

Syngenta

Bayer Crop Science

BASF

Dow Agro Sciences

Monsanto

DuPont

Adama

FMC

UPL

Nufarm

Sumitomo Chemical

Arysta LifeScience

Albaugh

Sipcam-oxon

Wynca Chemical

Zhejiang Jinfanda Biochemical

Huapont

Fuhua Tongda Agro-Chemical Technology

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate of generic crop protection in these regions, from 2013 to 2024 (forecast), covering

North America

China

Europe

Japan

Latin America

India

On the basis of product, the generic crop protection market is primarily split into

Herbicide

Fungicide

Insecticide

Plant Growth Regulator

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report covers

Cereals & Grains

Fruits & Vegetables

Oilseeds & Pulses

Others

Request a Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3141151-global-generic-crop-protection-market-research-report-2018

Major Key Points in Table of Content

1 Generic Crop Protection Market Overview 1

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Generic Crop Protection 1

1.2 Generic Crop Protection Segment by Types 1

1.2.1 Global Generic Crop Protection Production (K MT) and Growth Rate (%) Comparison by Types (2013-2024) 1

1.2.2 Global Generic Crop Protection Production Market Share (%) by Types in 2017 2

1.2.3 Herbicide 2

1.2.4 Fungicide 3

1.2.5 Insecticide 3

1.2.6 Plant Growth Regulator 4

1.3 Global Generic Crop Protection Segment by Applications 4

1.3.1 Global Generic Crop Protection Consumption (K MT) Comparison by Applications (2013-2024) 4

1.3.2 Cereals & Grains 5

1.3.3 Fruits & Vegetables 6

1.3.4 Oilseeds & Pulses 7

1.4 Global Generic Crop Protection Market by Regions (2013-2024) 9

1.4.1 Global Generic Crop Protection Market Size and Growth Rate (%) Comparison by Regions (2013-2024) 9

1.4.2 North America Generic Crop Protection Status and Prospect (2013-2024) 10

1.4.3 China Generic Crop Protection Status and Prospect (2013-2024) 10

1.4.4 Europe Generic Crop Protection Status and Prospect (2013-2024) 11

1.4.5 Japan Generic Crop Protection Status and Prospect (2013-2024) 12

1.4.6 Latin America Generic Crop Protection Status and Prospect (2013-2024) 13

1.4.7 India Generic Crop Protection Status and Prospect (2013-2024) 14

1.5 Global Generic Crop Protection Market Size (2013-2024) 15

1.5.1 Global Generic Crop Protection Revenue (Million USD) Status and Outlook (2013-2024) 15

1.5.2 Global Generic Crop Protection Production (K MT) Status and Outlook (2013-2024) 16

…..

7 Global Generic Crop Protection Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis 67

7.1 Syngenta 67

7.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 67

7.1.2 Crop Protection Product Category, Application and Specification 68

7.1.3 Syngenta Generic Crop Protection Capacity, Production (K MT), Revenue (Million USD), Price (USD/MT) and Gross Margin (%) (2013-2018) 69

7.1.4 Main Business/Business Overview 70

7.2 Bayer Crop Science 70

7.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 70

7.2.2 Crop Protection Product Category, Application and Specification 72

7.2.3 Bayer Crop Science Generic Crop Protection Capacity, Production (K MT), Revenue (Million USD), Price (USD/MT) and Gross Margin (%) (2013-2018) 74

7.2.4 Main Business/Business Overview 75

7.3 BASF 75

7.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 75

7.3.2 Crop Protection Product Category, Application and Specification 77

7.3.3 BASF Generic Crop Protection Capacity, Production (K MT), Revenue (Million USD), Price (USD/MT) and Gross Margin (%) (2013-2018) 78

7.3.4 Main Business/Business Overview 79

7.4 Dow Agro Sciences 80

7.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 80

7.4.2 Crop Protection Product Category, Application and Specification 81

7.4.3 Dow Agro Sciences Generic Crop Protection Capacity, Production (K MT), Revenue (Million USD), Price (USD/MT) and Gross Margin (%) (2013-2018) 82

7.4.4 Main Business/Business Overview 84

7.5 Monsanto 84

7.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 84

7.5.2 Crop Protection Product Category, Application and Specification 85

7.5.3 Monsanto Generic Crop Protection Capacity, Production (K MT), Revenue (Million USD), Price (USD/MT) and Gross Margin (%) (2013-2018) 86

7.5.4 Main Business/Business Overview 87

7.6 DuPont 87

7.6.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 87

7.6.2 Generic Crop Protection Product Category, Application and Specification 88

7.6.3 DuPont Generic Crop Protection Capacity, Production (K MT), Revenue (Million USD), Price (USD/MT) and Gross Margin (%) (2013-2018) 90

7.6.4 Main Business/Business Overview 92

7.7 Adama 92

7.7.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 92

7.7.2 Generic Crop Protection Product Category, Application and Specification 93

7.7.3 Adama Generic Crop Protection Capacity, Production (K MT), Revenue (Million USD), Price (USD/MT) and Gross Margin (%) (2013-2018) 94

7.7.4 Main Business/Business Overview 95

7.8 FMC 95

7.8.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 95

7.8.2 Generic Crop Protection Product Category, Application and Specification 97

7.8.3 FMC Generic Crop Protection Capacity, Production (K MT), Revenue (Million USD), Price (USD/MT) and Gross Margin (%) (2013-2018) 99

7.8.4 Main Business/Business Overview 100

7.9 UPL 101

7.9.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 101

7.9.2 Generic Crop Protection Product Category, Application and Specification 102

7.9.3 UPL Generic Crop Protection Capacity, Production (K MT), Revenue (Million USD), Price (USD/MT) and Gross Margin (%) (2013-2018) 102

7.9.4 Main Business/Business Overview 103

7.10 Nufarm 104

7.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 104

7.10.2 Generic Crop Protection Product Category, Application and Specification 105

7.10.3 Nufarm Generic Crop Protection Capacity, Production (K MT), Revenue (Million USD), Price (USD/MT) and Gross Margin (%) (2013-2018) 107

7.10.4 Main Business/Business Overview 109

7.11 Sumitomo Chemical 109

7.11.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 109

7.11.2 Generic Crop Protection Product Category, Application and Specification 110

7.11.3 Sumitomo Chemical Generic Crop Protection Capacity, Production (K MT), Revenue (Million USD), Price (USD/MT) and Gross Margin (%) (2013-2018) 111

7.11.4 Main Business/Business Overview 112

7.12 Arysta LifeScience 112

7.12.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 112

7.12.2 Generic Crop Protection Product Category, Application and Specification 113

7.12.3 Arysta LifeScience Generic Crop Protection Capacity, Production (K MT), Revenue (Million USD), Price (USD/MT) and Gross Margin (%) (2013-2018) 114

7.12.4 Main Business/Business Overview 116

7.13 Albaugh 116

7.13.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 116

7.13.2 Generic Crop Protection Product Category, Application and Specification 117

7.13.3 Albaugh Generic Crop Protection Capacity, Production (K MT), Revenue (Million USD), Price (USD/MT) and Gross Margin (%) (2013-2018) 117

7.13.4 Main Business/Business Overview 119

7.14 Sipcam-oxon 119

7.14.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 119

7.14.2 Generic Crop Protection Product Category, Application and Specification 120

7.14.3 Sipcam-oxon Generic Crop Protection Capacity, Production (K MT), Revenue (Million USD), Price (USD/MT) and Gross Margin (%) (2013-2018) 121

7.14.4 Main Business/Business Overview 122

7.15 Wynca Chemical 123

7.15.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 123

7.15.2 Generic Crop Protection Product Category, Application and Specification 124

7.15.3 Wynca Chemical Generic Crop Protection Capacity, Production (K MT), Revenue (Million USD), Price (USD/MT) and Gross Margin (%) (2013-2018) 124

7.15.4 Main Business/Business Overview 126

7.16 Zhejiang Jinfanda Biochemical 126

7.16.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 126

7.16.2 Generic Crop Protection Product Category, Application and Specification 127

7.16.3 Zhejiang Jinfanda Biochemical Generic Crop Protection Capacity, Production (K MT), Revenue (Million USD), Price (USD/MT) and Gross Margin (%) (2013-2018) 127

7.16.4 Main Business/Business Overview 129

7.17 Huapont 129

7.17.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 129

7.17.2 Generic Crop Protection Product Category, Application and Specification 130

7.17.3 Huapont Generic Crop Protection Capacity, Production (K MT), Revenue (Million USD), Price (USD/MT) and Gross Margin (%) (2013-2018) 130

7.17.4 Main Business/Business Overview 132

7.18 Fuhua Tongda Agro-Chemical Technology 132

7.18.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 132

7.18.2 Generic Crop Protection Product Category, Application and Specification 133

7.18.3 Fuhua Tongda Agro-Chemical Technology Generic Crop Protection Capacity, Production (K MT), Revenue (Million USD), Price (USD/MT) and Gross Margin (%) (2013-2018) 133

7.18.4 Main Business/Business Overview 135

At any Query @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/3141151-global-generic-crop-protection-market-research-report-2018

Continued….

Contact Us: sales@wiseguyreports.com

Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US) ; Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)