Global Osteoporosis Diagnostics Market US$ 425 Million by 2023

Osteoporosis disease is characterized by thinning and deterioration of bone tissue with loss of calcification and density, and it can progress over time. Women and older adults are more at risk for developing osteoporosis. Heredity, low body weight, and chronic use of certain medications (such as steroids) are also risk factors for the disease.

The global osteoporosis diagnostics market research report provides market size (Revenue US$ Million 2015 to 2023), market share analysis, growth trends and forecast (CAGR%, 2018 to 2023). The global osteoporosis diagnostics market research report is further segmented by geography into North America (U.S., Canada), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Rest of LA), Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Rest of EU), Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Rest of APAC), and Rest of the World. In addition, the global osteoporosis diagnostics market report provides the detailed market landscape (market drivers, restraints, opportunities), market attractiveness analysis, and market profitability analysis by key products and regions or countries. The report also tracks the major competitors operating in the global market by company overview, financial snapshot, major products, technologies, services offered and recent developments.

Major players operating in the global osteoporosis diagnostics market and profiled in this report include Alere, Inc., BeamMed, Beckman Coulter, Inc., CompuMed, Inc., Diagnostic Medical Systems, Furuno Electric Company, GE Healthcare, Hitachi Medical Systems, Hologic, Immunodiagnostic Systems Ltd., Orion Diagnostica, Quest Diagnostics, Inc., Quidel Corp., Roche Diagnostics, Sectra AB, and Swissray International, Inc.

1. Product Type

1.1. Bone Densitometry Systems

1.2. Bone Remodeling Biochemical Marker Tests

2. Geography

2.1. North America (U.S., Canada)

2.2. Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Rest of LA)

2.3. Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Rest of EU)

2.4. Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Rest of APAC

2.5. Rest of the World

3. Company Profiles

3.1. Alere, Inc.

3.2. BeamMed

3.3. Beckman Coulter, Inc.

3.4. CompuMed, Inc.

3.5. Diagnostic Medical Systems

3.6. Furuno Electric Company

3.7. GE Healthcare

3.8. Hitachi Medical Systems

3.9. Hologic

3.10. Immunodiagnostic Systems Ltd.

3.11. Orion Diagnostica

3.12. Quest Diagnostics, Inc.

3.13. Quidel Corp.

3.14. Roche Diagnostics

3.15. Sectra AB

3.16. Swissray International, Inc.

