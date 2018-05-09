LISAA School of Design celebrated its 5th anniversary with Open House event

LISAA School of Design, a premium design institute based out of Bangalore, recently held an Open House event to celebrate its 5th anniversary. The event gave the students of LISAA a platform to showcase their work in various categories including fashion, graphics, interior, and product design. The event took place on 4th and 5th May of 2018.

This two-day-long event saw the presence of some prestigious personalities including Mr. Gautier, Consul General of France and Mr. Shivaraj, who is known for his acting in Malgudi Days. Other than that, members of media, alumni, around 500 current students and their parents attended the event, making it a huge success.

Creative artworks of students, displayed at the event, were appreciated by the visitors. Some of the projects were really interesting in particular. For instance, students were given an opportunity to rebrand any mid-tier brands by coming up with a new logo, name and marketing strategy. Besides this, the fashion show arranged by the students also grabbed eyeballs.

With a student base of over 700, LISAA School of Design has seven-course offerings which include both degree and diploma. The Open House event just added one more feather to their cap.

“We were really excited about the Open House event since it marked our 5th anniversary. The event was a huge success with some really notable personalities and students turning up for it. Open House events give our students a platform to display their talent to the entire world,” said Avi Keswani, Co-founder and Director of LISAA School of Design, while commenting on the event.

About – LISAA School of Design Bangalore offers International UG Diploma from LISSA France. The courses offered include Degree Courses in Fashion & Textile Design, Interior & Product Design and Graphic, illustration & Web Design, Fashion and Product Management. It also offers Student Exchange program with more than 7 other locations in France.