New version of TimeStatement: Create invoices in any language quickly & easily

TimeStatement has now been developed so that each TimeStatement user can add any number of languages to the system and select them accordingly during invoicing. Existing customers automatically benefit from this update.

The time tracking solution TimeStatement offers:

NEW: Issue invoices in any language

Project, customer and team management

Simple and fast performance and work hours tracking

Professional invoicing from recorded services

Integrated expense tracking

Cloud-based and no installation needed

Available anytime, anywhere via the internet

Best Excel alternative / extension

Excel and PDF export for reports from users, projects and customers

Supports multilingualism and international currencies

TimeStatement is free and time unlimited for one user with two projects.

Start today at http://timestatement.com

TimeStatement enables its users to manage their respective projects and customers and to create tailor-made invoices from the services provided by their employees easily. In addition, the working times of your own personnel can be conveniently recorded and evaluated online using this solution. The daily list and evaluation of all work processes, including all information and details on the hours worked out and their accounting, can be viewed and created at any time with the push of a button and via the cloud.

We, as well as our specialists, are at your disposal for any questions.

We look forward to hearing from you.

Best regards

Your TimeStatement Team

TimeStatement AG

Bahnhofstrasse 9

6340 Baar – Switzerland

Phone: +41 41 500 77 90

www.timestatement.com