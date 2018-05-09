Veniti, Inc. Is Developing Innovative Technology to Treat Venous Diseases

Veniti, Inc. contributes to the modern treatment of venous diseases by developing innovative technology and sharing up-to-date information about it.

[ST. LOUIS, 05/08/2018] — Venous disease causes pain, disability, and in the worst-case scenario, loss of life. It affects over a million Americans every year. For this reason, Veniti, Inc. develops innovative solutions such as the VICI VENOUS STENT System for the advancement of venous disease treatment.

Creating Awareness about Venous Disease

Venous disease refers to any instances of abnormal, blocked, damaged, or defective veins due to reflux or obstructions. When not treated properly, the condition may result in skin problems, leg pain, swelling, and heaviness, among others. As such, patients and their medical doctors should address these symptoms before they escalate.

Successful treatment starts with awareness. If patients understand their condition and know how to address it, they are more likely to achieve a better outcome. They have a higher chance of living without leg pain and discomfort. So, Veniti, Inc. shares the latest information and updates on venous disease to spread awareness about the condition. Moreover, it discusses possible treatment options and develops innovative technology for it.

Sharing Innovative Technology for Treatment

Medical professionals have various options for alleviating the symptoms of venous diseases and treating the underlying condition. These options include sclerotherapy, microschlerotherapy, laser surgery, ambulatory phlebectomy, anticoagulation, angioplasty, and stenting.

Venici, Inc. contributes to these treatment options by developing innovative solutions, such as the VICI VENOUS STENT System, that effectively address chronic venous disease. The company wants to make a significant contribution to the ongoing medical research on the condition, so it continually conducts clinical trials to test the efficacy of its solutions.

About Veniti, Inc.

Veniti, Inc. is an early-stage commercialization company that is dedicated to advancing the treatment of venous diseases. Its headquarters is in St. Louis, MO.

The company produces the VICI VENOUS STENT and the VICA VERTO VENOUS STENT in the United States. These devices are available in Europe and Australia, but federal law regulates sales by or on the order of a physician.

For more information, please visit http://veniti.com/.