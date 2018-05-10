AUCTUS ADVISORS LLC ANNOUNCES PROMOTION OF MALLEN M. URSO

Auctus Advisors LLC announces the promotion of Mallen M. Urso to Director, effective
Immediately.
Ms. Urso will continue to report to Managing Partner, David Miller, but her roles and
responsibilities will increase immediately, including her addition to the portfolio
Committee.
Ms. Urso spent the last 3 years at MBL Advisors (A McColl Brothers Lockwood
Company) as Director of Client Service. Prior to her time at MBL Advisors, she served
as Director of Operations and Trading at Spartan Capital, a long/short equity hedge
Fund.
Mr. Miller said “Ms. Urso’s promotion is long overdue and well deserved. Formalizing
her involvement with the investment process will continue to improve our process as a
firm and make us better investors for our clients. We are excited to have her in this
increased role and look forward to continuing to see her grow”.
Auctus Advisors LLC is an independently owned and operated boutique wealth
management firm. Specializing in working with affluent, high net worth, families;
including C-Level executives, entrepreneurs and professional athletes.
About Auctus Advisors
Auctus Advisors LLC is an independently owned and operated boutique wealth
management firm specializing in working with affluent, high net worth, families;
including C-Level executives, entrepreneurs and professional athletes.
If you would like more information on Auctus Advisors LLC, please visit their website at
https://www.auctuswa.com or call 704-533-9881