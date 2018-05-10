Global Antibody Drug Conjugates Market US$ 5 Billion by 2023

The global antibody drug conjugates market expected to reach US$ 5 billion by 2023, growing at CAGR 22% over the forecast period 2018-2023, owing to increasing drug prices and rapid approval of new treatments.

Antibody–drug conjugates (ADCs), which consist of a mAb chemically linked to a small-molecule therapeutics, are a niche class of drugs that offer promise, particularly as oncology drugs. ADCs are one of the fastest growing classes of oncology therapeutics. In the quest for more targeted therapies and potentially more clinically efficacious drugs, bio/pharmaceutical companies are increasing their research and product development in biologics. Although the majority of this work is focused on monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) and recombinant proteins, progress is being made in specialized drug types.

In 2011, US-FDA approved Seattle Genetics/Takeda’s Adcetris (brentuximab vedotin) for treating Hodgkin lymphoma and anaplastic large cell lymphoma, followed by, Roche’s Kadcyla (trastuzumab emtansine) approval in 2013 for the treatment of breast cancer. Advancements over the past several decades have led to a new generation of ADCs comprising non-immunogenic mAbs, linkers with balanced stability and highly potent cytotoxic agents. In the recent years, with the popularity and growth of ADC pipelines, companies have invested in the required supply chains for raw materials and services to support the highly specialized skills required for ADC containment, development, manufacturing, and analysis. With a number of ADCs in clinical development, the key question is whether ADCs will be able to fill a role in biopharmaceutical development. The future of ADCs in the biopharmaceutical market will ultimately depend on their clinical success.

Visit Antibody Drug Conjugates Market by Marketed Drugs – Adcetris or SGN-35 (Brentuximab vedotin), Kadcyla or T-DM1 (Trastuzumab emtansine), Pipeline Drugs – Rova-T or SC16LD6.5 (Rovalpituzumab tesirine), CDX‑011 (Glembatumumab vedotin), Besponsa or CMC-544 (Inotuzumab ozogamicin), IMGN853 (Mirvetuximab soravtansine), SGN‑CD33A (Vadastuximab talirine) and Forecast 2015-2023. The global antibody drug conjugates market research report provides market size (Revenue USD Million 2015 to 2023), market share analysis, growth trends and forecast (CAGR%, 2018 to 2023). The global antibody drug conjugates market research report is further segmented by geography into North America (U.S., Canada), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Rest of LA), Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Rest of EU), Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Rest of APAC), and Rest of the World. In addition, the global antibody drug conjugates market report provides the detailed market landscape (market drivers, restraints, opportunities), market attractiveness analysis, and market profitability analysis by key products and regions or countries.

The report also tracks the major competitors operating in the global market by company overview, financial snapshot, major products, technologies, services offered and recent developments. Major players operating in the global antibody drug conjugates market and profiled in this report include AbbVie, Agensys, Inc., Bayer AG, Concortis Biotherapeutics, F. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd., ImmunoGen, Inc., Immunomedics, Inc., NBE-Therapeutics, Novartis AG, Pfizer, Sanofi, Seattle Genetics, Inc., and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited.

1. Marketed Drugs

1.1. Adcetris or SGN-35 (Brentuximab vedotin)

1.2. Kadcyla or T-DM1 (Trastuzumab emtansine)

2. Pipeline Drugs

2.1. Rova-T or SC16LD6.5 (Rovalpituzumab tesirine)

2.2. CDX‑011 (Glembatumumab vedotin)

2.3. Besponsa or CMC-544 (Inotuzumab ozogamicin)

2.4. IMGN853 (Mirvetuximab soravtansine)

2.5. SGN‑CD33A (Vadastuximab talirine)

3. Geography

3.1. North America (U.S., Canada)

3.2. Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Rest of LA)

3.3. Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Rest of EU)

3.4. Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Rest of APAC

3.5. Rest of the World

4. Company Profiles

4.1. AbbVie

4.2. Agensys, Inc.

4.3. Bayer AG

4.4. Concortis Biotherapeutics

4.5. F. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd.

4.6. ImmunoGen, Inc.

4.7. Immunomedics, Inc.

4.8. NBE-Therapeutics

4.9. Novartis AG

4.10. Pfizer

4.11. Sanofi

4.12. Seattle Genetics, Inc.

4.13. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

