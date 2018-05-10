Global Minimally Invasive Weight Loss (Bariatric) Devices Market US$ 313 Million by 2023

The global minimally invasive weight loss (bariatric) devices market expected to reach US$ 313 million by 2023, growing at CAGR 14.8% over the forecast period 2018-2023, due to increasing preference and adoption of minimally invasive surgical procedures worldwide, and technological advancement in developing next-generation robotic products.

Minimally invasive bariatric surgeries are performed for patients with morbid obesity or obesity with secondary medical issues. Laparoscopic minimally invasive weight loss (bariatric) approaches offer the same potentially life-saving results as traditional open obesity surgery, but with significantly less pain and fewer complications, such as wound infections and hernias.

Laparoscopic Adjustable Gastric Band (LAGB) is the most common procedure done in Europe, where a silastic band placed around the proximal stomach percutaneously allowing for tightening or loosening via a subcutaneous port. Lap-Band System obtained U.S. FDA approval in 2001. The latest models include Lap-Band AP-L and Lap-Band AP-S. The Realize Adjustable Gastric Band obtained FDA approval in 2007. Two other adjustable gastric bands are in use outside of the United States: Heliogast and Midband. Neither band has been approved by the FDA.

Intragastric Balloon System is a weight-loss system that uses a gastric balloon that occupies space in the stomach. Currently there are three FDA approved balloons in the USA. Gastric balloon devices have been approved in many countries, among them Australia, Canada, Mexico, India, and several European and South American countries. Two different balloon devices available in the United States and approved by the FDA include ReShape Integrated Dual Balloon System (ReShape Dual Balloon) and Orbera.

Gastric electrical stimulation (GES) for gastroparesis has been in use for more than a decade with proven beneficial effect on symptoms, quality of life and nutritional status. Currently the only GES device used in the U.S. is the Enterra Therapy System, which is approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) under a humanitarian device exemption.

The global minimally invasive weight loss (bariatric) devices market segmentation is based on device type (laparoscopic adjustable gastric banding systems / lap-band / realize band, intragastric balloon systems / BIB system, implantable neuroregulators and gastric electrical stimulation systems / GES).

1. Device Type

1.1. Laparoscopic Adjustable Gastric Banding (LAGB) Systems / Lap-Band / Realize Band

1.2. Intragastric Balloon Systems (BIB System)

1.3. Implantable Neuroregulators and Gastric Electrical Stimulation Systems (GES)

2. Geography

2.1. North America (U.S., Canada)

2.2. Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Rest of LA)

2.3. Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Rest of EU)

2.4. Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Rest of APAC

2.5. Rest of the World

3. Company Profiles

3.1. Intragastric Balloon Systems

3.1.1. Allurion Technologies

3.1.2. Apollo Endosurgery

3.1.3. Helioscopie

3.1.4. Obalon Therapeutics

3.1.5. ReShape Medical

3.1.6. Spatz FGIA

3.2. Implantable Neuroregulators and Gastric Electrical Stimulation Systems

3.2.1. EnteroMedics

3.2.2. MetaCure Inc.

3.3. Emerging Technologies

3.3.1. Aspire Bariatrics Inc.

3.3.2. BarioSurg Inc.

3.3.3. BAROnova Inc.

3.3.4. GI Dynamics Inc.

3.3.5. GI Windows Inc.

3.3.6. Scientific Intake Ltd.

