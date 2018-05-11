Cage Free Eggs Market Analysis, Global Trend, Leading Players Review and Industry Report, 2023

Market Overview:

Cage-free eggs are produced from poultry that is allowed to wander in open. Cage-free poultry has observed a healthier lifestyle, which has uplifted the nutritional quality of the eggs. Commercially available cage-free eggs come in white and brown color, having varying size like small, medium, large, and others. Also, cage-free eggs are moderately bigger in size and more yolk content than the conventional caged eggs.

Cage-free eggs embrace many health supporting qualities, which has raised its consumption in the population suffering from high cholesterol level in the recent years. Moreover, extraordinary demand from the consumers has encouraged the manufacturers to shift to cage-free eggs business over conventional caged eggs. Furthermore, high content of omega-3 fatty acid in cage-free eggs makes it a good choice for consumers, which also promotes a better heart health.

Also, elevated amount of cage-free poultry products from different food manufacturers and food traders is predicted to elevate the market growth. Furthermore, increasing consumer curiosity towards product origin and poultry health is likely to surge the growth of the global cage-free eggs market. In addition, all these factors are estimated to contribute to the estimated CAGR of 5.8% of cage-free eggs market during the forecast period 2017-2023.

Competitive Analysis:

The major players in the Cage-Free Eggs Market,

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (U.S.)

Midwest Poultry Services, L.P.(U.S.)

Eggland’s Best, LLC. (U.S.)

Weaver Brothers, Inc. (U.S.)

Herbruck Poultry Ranch, Inc. (U.S.)

Kuramochi Sangyo Co., Ltd. (Japan) and

Lakes Freerange Egg Co., Ltd. (U.K.)

Downstream Analysis:

Cage-free eggs are segmented on the basis of egg color, egg size, and distribution channel. The egg color segment is comprised of white and brown color. The white colored cage-free egg is dominating the global market. White egg is low-priced and involves low investment in feed. In addition, the white egg gets matured in a shorter period, so its yield is high. However, the poultry industry is experiencing high demand for brown eggs owing to the high amount of omega-3 fatty acids, which maintains an optimum level of body cholesterol.

On the basis of egg size, the cage-free eggs market is segmented in small, medium, large, and others. Among all the sizes, the large egg size is dominating the market owing to consumer preference for large eggs. Moreover, the demand for large egg size is anticipated to experience a high growth from the consumers, which is likely to grow the cage-free eggs market rapidly during the forecast period.

On the basis of the distribution channel, the market is segmented into the store-based and non-store based distribution channel. However, the store-based distribution channel is dominating the market based on the one-stop shopping experience.

Regional Analysis:

The global cage-free eggs market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and rest of the world (RoW). Europe is dominating the global market followed by North America. In Europe, Poland is accounted for a greater consumption of cage-free eggs owing to the large size and bright orange yolks, which is rich in fatty acids and maintain an optimum level of body cholesterol. Additionally, it has a better taste than the conventional caged eggs.

Furthermore, owing to increasing sensitivity towards poultry health and extraordinary demand for cage-free eggs among the consumers, a strong growth is expected in the cage-free eggs market in the North American region. Combined efforts from the government and regulatory authorities on the poultry industry to produce cage-free eggs are likely to uplift the market for cage-free eggs at the global level.