Global Antihypertensive Drugs Market US$ 23.1 Billion 2021

The global antihypertensive drugs market expected to reach US$ 24.3 billion by 2023, steadily declining at CAGR 2.5% over the forecast period 2018-2023, mainly due to patent expiration of blockbuster drugs and increasing generic competition worldwide.

Hypertension is the leading preventable cause of premature death worldwide. It is an important public health challenge in both economically developing and developed countries. The worldwide prevalence of hypertension is estimated to be about 40% in all adults. This represented a 5.2% increase in the global prevalence between 2000 and 2010, where the prevalence of hypertension decreased by 2.6% in high-income countries, but increased by 7.7% in low/middle–income countries due to numerous and varied obstacles in healthcare delivery and limited resources. Measures are required to prevent the development of hypertension and to improve awareness, treatment and control of hypertension globally.

Antihypertensive drugs are used to treat high blood pressure and its complications, such as stroke and myocardial infarction. The most important and most widely used drugs include thiazide diuretics, calcium channel blockers, ACE inhibitors, angiotensin II receptor antagonists (ARBs), and beta blockers. These drugs can prevent heart failure, kidney failure and acute stroke induced by hypertension and delay the development of atherosclerosis by controlling the blood pressure. Although clinical evidence shows calcium channel blockers and thiazide-type diuretics are preferred first-line treatments, an ACE inhibitor is recommended by NICE in the UK for those under 55 years old. Angiotensin II receptor blockers (ARBs) comprises several leading brands such as Benicar (olmesartan medoxomil), Diovan (valsartan) and Micardis (telmisartan). The ‘others’ category includes endothelin receptor antagonists such as Tracleer, Opsumit (bosentan and macitentan) and Letairis (ambrisentan). All drug classes, except fixed-dose combinations (FDCs), represent sales of monotherapies. The antihypertensive drugs currently in the phase III clinical development includes Amlodipine/celecoxib, Azilsartan/amlodipine/ hydrochlorothiazide, Bardoxolone methyl, Candesartan cilexetil/nifedipine, Candesartan cilexetil/rosuvastatin, CS 3150, Esuberaprost, Fimasartan/amlodipine, Fimasartan/hydrochlorothiazide, HCP 1401 and HCP1305, Nitric oxide inhalation (INOpulse), Telmisartan/amlodipine/ chlorthalidone, Telmisartan/chlorthalidone, alsartan/amlodipine/rosuvastatin, and Valsartan/pitavastatin.

Browse Antihypertensive Drugs Market by Drug Class – Angiotensin II Receptor Blockers (ARBs), Angiotensin-converting Enzyme (ACE) Inhibitors, β-blockers, Calcium Channel Blockers (CCBs), Diuretics, Fixed-dose Combinations (FDCs), Others and Forecast 2015-2023. The global antihypertensive drugs market research report provides market size (Revenue USD Million 2015 to 2023), market share analysis, growth trends and forecast (CAGR%, 2018 to 2023). The global antihypertensive drugs market research report is further segmented by geography into North America (U.S., Canada), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Rest of LA), Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Rest of EU), Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Rest of APAC), and Rest of the World. In addition, the global antihypertensive drugs market report provides the detailed market landscape (market drivers, restraints, opportunities), market attractiveness analysis, and market profitability analysis by key products and regions or countries. The report also tracks the major competitors operating in the global market by company overview, financial snapshot, major products, technologies, services offered and recent developments. Major players operating in the global antihypertensive drugs market and profiled in this report include Actelion (Nippon Shinyaku), Alvogen, Bayer, Bellerophon Therapeutics, Boehringer Ingelheim, Boryung Pharmaceutical (Stendhal), CJ Healthcare, Daiichi Sankyo, Gilead, Eli Lilly, HanAll Biopharma (Yuhan), Hanmi Pharmaceutical, JW Pharmaceutical, Kitov Pharmaceuticals, Kyowa Hakko Kirin, Lung Biotechnology, Nippon Shinyaku, Novartis, Pfizer, Stendhal, Reata Pharmaceuticals (Kyowa Hakko Kirin), Takeda, United Therapeutics, and Yuhan.

4. Drug Class

4.1. Angiotensin II Receptor Blockers (ARBs)

4.2. Angiotensin-converting Enzyme (ACE) Inhibitors

4.3. β-blockers

4.4. Calcium Channel Blockers (CCBs)

4.5. Diuretics

4.6. Fixed-dose Combinations (FDCs)

4.7. Others

5. Geography

5.1. North America (U.S., Canada)

5.2. Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Rest of LA)

5.3. Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Rest of EU)

5.4. Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Rest of APAC

5.5. Rest of the World

