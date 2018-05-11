Global Infectious Disease Vaccines Market US$ 27.4 Billion by 2023

The global infectious disease vaccines market expected to reach US$ 27.4 billion by 2023, steadily growing at CAGR 3.4% over the forecast period 2018-2023, mainly due to successful launch of new products and highest-selling vaccines.

Vaccines are known to be the safest, most effective way to prevent infectious diseases. DTP combination vaccines include vaccines against diphtheria, tetanus and pertussis (DTP) that also contain one or more components to provide protection against other infections, including hepatitis B, Haemophilus influenzae type B and/or polio. Meningococcal vaccines include meningococcal group A, C, W-135 and Y vaccines, meningococcal group B vaccines and meningococcal group C vaccines. Pentacel is a DTP, Haemophilus influenzae type B and polio vaccine. Pediarix is a DTP, hepatitis B and polio vaccine. Menactra and Menveo are meningococcal type A, C, W-135 and Y vaccines. Bexsero and Trumenba are meningococcal type B vaccines.

Overall, pneumococcal vaccines widely used in childhood vaccination programs are the highest-selling vaccines within all the categories. The herpes zoster (shingles) vaccines market is predicted to have the highest growth rate during the forecast period. Prevnar 13 (pneumococcal vaccine), Gardasil (HPV vaccine), Pentacel (DTaP, Hib & polio vaccine), Fluzone (influenza vaccine), and Bexsero (meningococcal b vaccine) are the highest-selling vaccines in 2016. Other promising vaccines that are in the active clinical development include Shingrix (herpes zoster vaccine), RSV F Vaccine (respiratory syncytial virus vaccine), Combination Respiratory Vaccine (influenza and RSV vaccine), and GEN-003 (herpes simplex virus vaccine).

Browse Infectious Disease Vaccines Market by Type (Brand) – Diphtheria, Tetanus and Pertussis (DTP) Combination Vaccines (Boostrix, Pediarix, Pentacel, Other, Herpes Zoster Vaccines (Zostavax, Shingrix, Other); Human Papilloma Virus Vaccines (Gardasil, Other); Influenza Vaccines (FluLaval, Fluzone, Other); Meningococcal Vaccines (Menveo, Bexsero, Menactra, Trumenba, Other); Pneumococcal Vaccines (Pneumovax, Synflorix, Prevnar/Prevnar 13, Other); Rotavirus Vaccines (Rotarix, RotaTeq, Other) and Forecast 2015-2023. The global infectious disease vaccines market report provides market size (Revenue USD Million 2015 to 2023), market share, trends and forecasts growth trends (CAGR%, 2018 to 2023). The global infectious disease vaccines market research report is further segmented by geography into North America (U.S., Canada), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Rest of LA), Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Rest of EU), Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Rest of APAC), and Rest of the World. The global infectious disease vaccines market report also provides the detailed market landscape (market drivers, restraints, opportunities), market attractiveness analysis and also tracks the major competitors operating in the market by company overview, financial snapshot, key products, technologies and services offered, market share analysis and recent selected vaccine product licensing deals in the last two years in the global market. Major players operating in the global infectious disease vaccines market and profiled in this report include Astellas Pharma, CSL Behring, Dynavax Technologies, Emergent BioSolutions, GlaxoSmithKline, Merck, Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma, Novavax, Pfizer, and Sanofi.

1. Type (Brand)

1.1. DTP Combination Vaccines

1.1.1. Boostrix

1.1.2. Pediarix

1.1.3. Pentacel

1.1.4. Other

1.2. Herpes Zoster Vaccines

1.2.1. Zostavax

1.2.2. Shingrix

1.2.3. Other

1.3. Human Papilloma Virus Vaccines

1.3.1. Gardasil

1.3.2. Other

1.4. Influenza Vaccines

1.4.1. FluLaval

1.4.2. Fluzone

1.4.3. Other

1.5. Meningococcal Vaccines

1.5.1. Menveo

1.5.2. Bexsero

1.5.3. Menactra

1.5.4. Trumenba

1.5.5. Other

1.6. Pneumococcal Vaccines

1.6.1. Pneumovax

1.6.2. Synflorix

1.6.3. Prevnar/Prevnar 13

1.6.4. Other

1.7. Rotavirus Vaccines

1.7.1. Rotarix

1.7.2. RotaTeq

1.7.3. Other

2. Geography (Region, Country)

2.1. North America (U.S., Canada)

2.2. Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Rest of EU)

2.3. Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Rest of APAC)

2.4. Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Rest of LA)

2.5. Rest of the World

3. Company Profiles

3.1. Astellas Pharma

3.2. CSL Behring

3.3. Dynavax Technologies

3.4. Emergent BioSolutions

3.5. GlaxoSmithKline

3.6. Merck

3.7. Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma

3.8. Novavax

3.9. Pfizer

3.10. Sanofi

