Global Ovarian Cancer Drugs Market US$ 5.6 Billion by 2023

The global ovarian cancer drugs market expected to reach US$ 5.6 billion by 2023, steadily growing at CAGR 19.1% over the forecast period 2018-2023, mainly due to continued uptake and expected launces of the approved PARP inhibitors, owing to their impressive efficacy, long treatment duration and the large number of treatment opportunities in the first-line advanced setting. Although angiogenesis inhibitors accounted for the majority of the 2016 market, this drug class is expected to capture a minority market share in 2021.

In 2017, according to American Cancer Society estimates about 22,280 new cases of ovarian cancer will be diagnosed, whereas in 2016, an estimated ~20,000 patients were diagnosed with ovarian cancer in the United States alone. In 2015, it was present in 1.2 million women and resulted in 161,100 deaths worldwide. The risk of ovarian cancer increases in women with aged 55-64 years. Ovarian cancer is the 8th most common cancer among women and ranks 5th in cancer deaths among women, accounting for more deaths than any other cancer of the female reproductive system.

The most common preliminary tests include blood test (CA-125, OVA-1, Inhibin B and Inhibin A), transvaginal ultrasound, CT scan or computerized tomography and biopsy. A diagnosis of ovarian cancer is confirmed through a biopsy of tissue, usually removed during surgery. The Pap test does not test for ovarian cancer; it screens for cervical cancer. Treatment usually includes some combination of surgery, radiation therapy, and chemotherapy. Chemotherapy in ovarian cancer typically consists of platins, a group of platinum-based drugs, combined with non-platins. Common therapies can include paclitaxel, cisplatin, topotecan, doxorubicin, epirubicin, and gemcitabine. The vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) inhibitor, bevacizumab (Avastin; Roche/ Genentech), is approved (excluding the United States) as a first-line treatment in combination with standard chemotherapy. In Europe and the United States, bevacizumab is also approved for recurrent ovarian cancer. Currently, ovarian cancer drugs in active development (clinical phase II and III pipeline) includes Acalabrutinib, Atezolizumab, Avelumab, AZD1775, Cediranib, Epacadostat, Fosbretabulin, Gemogenovatucel-T, Lurbinectedin, Micellular paclitaxel, Mirvetuximab soravtansine, Trametinib, and Veliparib.

Browse Ovarian Cancer Drugs Market by Drug Class (Angiogenesis inhibitors, Poly (ADP Ribose) Polymerase Inhibitors, Programmed Cell Death Protein 1 Ligand 1 Inhibitors), Pipeline Analysis by Target and Development Stage and Forecast 2015-2023. The global ovarian cancer drugs market segmentation is based on drug class (angiogenesis inhibitors, poly (ADP ribose) polymerase inhibitors, programmed cell death protein 1 ligand 1 inhibitors), and pipeline analysis by target and development stage. The global ovarian cancer drugs market report provides market size (Revenue USD Million 2015 to 2023), market share, trends and forecasts growth trends (CAGR%, 2018 to 2023). The global ovarian cancer drugs market research report is further segmented by geography into North America (U.S., Canada), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Rest of LA), Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Rest of EU), Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Rest of APAC), and Rest of the World. The global ovarian cancer drugs market report also provides the detailed market landscape (market drivers, restraints, opportunities), market attractiveness analysis and also tracks the major competitors operating in the market by company overview, financial snapshot, key products, technologies and services offered, market share analysis and recent trends in the global market. Major players operating in the global ovarian cancer drugs market and profiled in this report include AbbVie, AstraZeneca (Acerta Pharma), Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, Five Prime Therapeutics, Gradalis, Incyte Corporation, MacroGenics, Mateon Therapeutics, Merck KGaA, Novartis, Novogen, Inc., Oasmia Pharmaceuticals, Pfizer, Inc., PharmaMar (Chugai), and Roche (Genentech).

1. Drug Class

1.1. Angiogenesis inhibitors

1.2. Poly (ADP Ribose) Polymerase (PARP) Inhibitors

1.3. Programmed Cell Death Protein 1 Ligand 1 (PDL1) Inhibitors

1.4. Pipeline Analysis by Target and Development Stage

2. Geography (Region, Country)

2.1. North America (U.S., Canada)

2.2. Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Rest of EU)

2.3. Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Rest of APAC)

2.4. Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Rest of LA)

2.5. Rest of the World

3. Company Profiles

3.1. AbbVie

3.2. AstraZeneca (Acerta Pharma)

3.3. Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH

3.4. Five Prime Therapeutics

3.5. Gradalis

3.6. Incyte Corporation

3.7. MacroGenics

3.8. Mateon Therapeutics

3.9. Merck KGaA

3.10. Novartis

3.11. Oasmia Pharmaceuticals

3.12. Pfizer, Inc.

3.13. PharmaMar (Chugai)

3.14. Roche (Genentech)

To request Table of Contents and Sample Pages of this report visit: https://www.ihealthcareanalyst.com/report/ovarian-cancer-drugs-market/

About Us

iHealthcareAnalyst, Inc. is a global healthcare market research and consulting company providing market analysis, and competitive intelligence services to global clients. The company publishes syndicate, custom and consulting grade healthcare reports covering animal healthcare, biotechnology, clinical diagnostics, healthcare informatics, healthcare services, medical devices, medical equipment, and pharmaceuticals.

In addition to multi-client studies, we offer creative consulting services and conduct proprietary single-client assignments targeted at client’s specific business objectives, information needs, time frame and budget. Please contact us to receive a proposal for a proprietary single-client study.

Contact Us

iHealthcareAnalyst, Inc.

2109, Mckelvey Hill Drive,

Maryland Heights, MO 63043

United States

Email: sales@ihealthcareanalyst.com

Website: https://www.ihealthcareanalyst.com

