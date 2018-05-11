Global Sand Control Systems Market: Efforts of Oil Producing Companies to Ramp up Production of Active Oilfields Benefits Market, finds TMR

The global sand control systems market is oligopolistic in nature wherein top four companies, namely Schlumberger Limited, Baker Hughes Inc., Halliburton Company, and Weatherford International commanded more than 92% share in 2015, notes Transparency Market Research (TMR) in a new report. The capability of these companies to provide an array of services across the value chain and their capability to provide integrated solutions for oil and gas industries makes them leaders in the sand control systems market. High technical expertise and capital intensive nature are some other factors for the dominance of key players in the sand control systems market.

Request Sample @

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=2664

Apart from this, these companies are engaged in R&D to develop new products and services to better serve the oil and gas industry. Some of the top players have adopted the inorganic growth route engaging in mergers and acquisitions thereby boosting their research and engineering facilities and technical expertise. These moves are further consolidating the foothold of well-established players in the sand control systems market.

As per a TMR report, the global sand control systems market is anticipated to be worth US$5,372.8 mn by 2024-end expanding at a CAGR of 5.8% between 2017 and 2024. The demand in the market translated into opportunities worth US$3,603.7 mn in 2017. Based on technique, resin coated gravel segment is predicted to rise at a steady rate in the upcoming years; resin coated gravel technique finds widespread use to control sand production in oil wells. However, demand for gravel packing is on the rise due to its efficacy; the segment is anticipated to rise at a significant pace through 2024. Asia Pacific, among key regions, led the sand control systems market in recent years and the region is anticipated to retain supremacy in the years ahead too.

Request Brochure @

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=2664

Advancements in Sand Control Techniques Boosts Uptake

In the last decade crude oil prices have witnessed drastic fluctuations that have alerted oil production companies. To offset the challenging market environment, efforts from oil producing companies in the U.S. have led operational rigs to become more efficient with enhanced productivity. This is because of improvement in sand control techniques, long laterals, and additional fracking stages. In this scenario, oil producing companies are shutting down operations in unproductive oil wells and are focused on maximizing production of new oil fields. This is expected to fuel the sand control systems market.

With dwindling crude oil prices, oil producers are vying to incorporate advanced production equipment such as sand control techniques to optimize rig operations.

Request Customisation @

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=CR&rep_id=2664

High Cost of Advanced Sand Control Systems Limits Adoption

However, factors such as economic viability of sand control systems to tap deep-water oil reserves is limiting their use. While sand control equipment have helped oil producers alleviate deep-water challenges, cost considerations have put forth questions whether these systems would serve sand control pursuits.