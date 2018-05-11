LANXESS brings Technology empowered education to municipal schools in Jhagadia

Supports schools in Jhagadia with

• e-learning tools to 5 schools

• Infrastructure support to Anganwadi school, Fulwadi

• Infrastructure support to Selod Secondary School

Jhagadia, May 3, 2018: Celebrating its 10th anniversary year of CSR (Corporate Social Responsibility) initiatives globally in the field of Education, LANXESS India Private Limited, the leading specialty chemicals companyreaffirmed its commitment to the region by supporting five schools in Jhagadia with interactive e-learning tools in a major push for quality education infrastructure. This followed the company’s efforts of improving the infrastructure facilities of two municipal schools – Anganwadi school, Fulwadi and Secondary school in Selod.

Over the past years, LANXESS has closely worked with government and local communities to conducted various CSR initiatives in the field of Health and Education. LANXESS believes that it is their inherent responsibility to support education as it is among the necessary building blocks for any developing country.

In 2017 – 2018, the company initiated key CSR outreach projects in Jhagadia and its surrounding region for providing better education. LANXESS contributed towards upgradation of the municipal schools by providing best in class infrastructure and amenities. The company announced the completion of its CSR projects in an event which was held on the 3rd of May, 2018 in the presence of Utpal Kachchhi, Head-Site Infrastructure, LANXESS Jhagadia and Sunder Rajan, Head – CSR, LANXESS India.

LANXESS took strong steps to integrate technology into the education system and supported the digital classroom initiative by installing interactive e-learning tools in five schools in Jhagadia namely – Fulwadi Primary school, Kapalsadi Primary school, Kapalsadi government secondary school, Selod Primary school and St.Xavier’s High school, Gujarati. The e-learning tools will help in familiarizing students with the technological advances in education that the students from urban regions enjoy. These tools have pre-loaded content for students that is mapped with the education board. They are loaded with virtual activities like 2D and 3D graphics, voice overs and interactive content among others and helps the students as well as the teachers in explaining and understanding basic concepts.This project is in line with LANXESS’ vision of a digital future and also finds resonance with the current government’s focus on creating a digitally empowered nation.

In Fulwadi and Selod, LANXESS undertook initiatives to renovate the school building and play area for children and incorporated various facilities like watercoolers, ceiling fans, toilet blocks, repairing of school gate and painting the boundary walls among others.

Speaking on this occasion Utpal Kachchhi said, “Quality education in every sense plays a significant role in achieving sustainable economic development and no country can secure economic and social progress without substantial investment in education. Therefore, it becomes our natural responsibility to ensure that we work towards conducting initiatives that can facilitate the growth of education which will definitely bring positive and meaningful change in the lives of the people in Jhagadia and surrounding areas.”

Jhagadia, May 03, 2018

About LANXESS

LANXESS is a leading specialty chemicals company with sales of EUR 9.7 billion in 2017 and about 19,200 employees in 25 countries. The company is currently represented at 74 production sites worldwide. The core business of LANXESS is the development, manufacturing and marketing of chemical intermediates, additives, specialty chemicals and plastics. Through ARLANXEO, the joint venture with Saudi Aramco, LANXESS is also a leading supplier of synthetic rubber. LANXESS is listed in the leading sustainability indices Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI World and Europe) and FTSE4Good.

