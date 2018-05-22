Global Human Resource Outsourcing Market Size and Forecast 2017-2022

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global human resource outsourcing market for 2018-2022.

Human resource outsourcing is a process of subcontracting human functions to an external supplier.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global human resource outsourcing market for 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

•Americas

•APAC

•EMEA

The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key vendors

•Accenture

•ADP

•IBM

•Infosys

•Randstad



Table of Contents

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE

•Market ecosystem

•Market characteristics

•Market segmentation analysis

PART 05: MARKET SIZING

•Market definition

•Market sizing 2017

•Market size and forecast 2017-2022

PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

•Bargaining power of buyers

•Bargaining power of suppliers

•Threat of new entrants

•Threat of substitutes

•Threat of rivalry

•Market condition

PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY SERVICES

•Segmentation by services

•Comparison by services

•Payroll outsourcing – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

•Benefits administration outsourcing – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

•Multiprocess human resource outsourcing – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

•Recruitment process outsourcing – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

•Learning services outsourcing – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

•Market opportunity by services

