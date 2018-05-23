Conductive Electric Consulting Now Installs Home Backup Generators

WILMINGTON, DE – MAY 12, 2018 – Conductive Electric Consulting, an independent contractor in the business of keeping home owners plugged in, now handles home backup generator installation.

The owner-operated contractor recently announced that it provides quality home generator installation to Wilmington area homeowners. Its master electricians advise homeownersabout the best manufacturers and what kind of generator would best fit their needs.

Loss of power is a common problem no matter how efficient someone’s electrical system is. Homes are prone to outages caused by severe weather that can last anywhere from a few minutes to a few days depending on the specific situation’s severity. They may also lose power if the electric company must do work on the power infrastructure.

Such events can cause homeowners to lose comfort, whether that means loss of air conditioning or issues like the inability to turn on lights or watch TV. They can also be a safety issue if they last a long time, putting food in refrigerators and freezers in jeopardy of spoiling.

Conductive Electric’s technicians will inquire about homeowners’ needs including if they want to power only essential appliances like their refrigerator or most of their home.

“We can provide whatever suits your needs the most,” said owner Jeff King. “Safety and comfort are always our top priorities, and we take our job very seriously. So call us to inquire about backup generator installation before the next threat of severe storms and power outages arrives.”

Conductive Electric Consulting is a qualified commercial and residential electrical contractor capable of completing many electrical repairs for homeowners and businesses throughout Wilmington. Its professional, licensed technicians can complete electrical jobs and projects in a timely manner and meet wiring codes and requirements.

For more information, visit its website at https://conductiveelectric.com or call 302-319-4061.