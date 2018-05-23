PET Packaging Market Global Segmentation and Major key Players Analysis 2023

Global PET Packaging Market Information Report by End-user industry (Food, Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, Cosmetics, Household goods, and others), by Product (Bags, Bottles, Closures, Trays, Cups, and others), by Type (Amorphous, and Crystalline), and by Region

CCL Industries, Inc. (Canada), Amcor Limited (Australia), Rexam PLC (U.K.), Smurfit Kappa Group PLC (Ireland), Gerresheimer AG (Germany), KlöcknerPentaplast GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), and Graham Packaging (U.S.) are some of the prominent players at the forefront of competition in the global PET Packaging market and are profiled in MRFR Analysis.

PET Packaging Market – Market Overview

The industry is driven by key factors like rising population, increase in income levels and changing lifestyles. Growth prospects of end-user segments are leading to rise in the demand of the plastic packaging industry. Demand from rural sector for packaged products is being fuelled by the increasing media penetration through the means of internet and television. Further, India is emerging as the most favoured destination for organized retail destination in the world. And also the presence of E-commerce is expanding rapidly and is bringing around a revolution in the retail industry. Going ahead recycling & reuse of plastics will be an important step towards fostering innovation and sustainability. Also increased awareness through help of industry groups and Government could help address some of these challenges

The market for PET packaging is growing due to increasing demand in end-use industries such as food, beverage, pharmaceutical, and personal care & cosmetics. Many new trends have emerged in the market such as the availability of hot-filling products in PET bottles and aseptic cold-filling PET bottles, which increase the shelf life of the products even if they are not kept at the optimum conditions. Recycling PET for re-use after sorting, cleaning, and transforming PET containers is also becoming popular in the market.

Packaging plays a major role in attracting customers to purchase the product. The beverage industry is the largest end-user of PET packaging. Vendors are focussing on producing advanced packaging products to prevent contamination. At present, the PET packaging market is undergoing several technological innovations to eliminate the risk of harmful substances entering into these containers. The latest technology gaining preference among vendors is the plasma coating process, which includes the coating of PET containers with protective layers that make them less permeable.

Accrediting the colossal growth thePET Packaging market is witnessing currently and the potential the market is demonstrating to accrue pervasively further in the years to come; the Market Research Future has recently published a meticulous study report giving out the complete market insight up till 2023. According to which, continuing with the same trends the global PET Packaging market is projected to perceive an outstanding growth by 2023 registering a striking CAGR during the anticipated period (2017 – 2023).

PET Packaging Market – Segments

For the convenience of the report and enhanced understanding; The PET Packaging Market is segmented in to 4key dynamics

Segmentation By End-user industry – Food, Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, Cosmetics, Household goods, and others

Segmentation By Product- Bags, Bottles, Closures, Trays, Cups, and others

Segmentation By Type – Amorphous, and Crystalline

Segmentation by Regions- Comprises regions – North America, Europe, APAC and Rest of the World.

PET Packaging Market – Regional Analysis

The recycling industry in Western Europe is dominated by countries such as Germany, U.K., Belgium, Sweden etc. Environmental awareness among consumers and stringent government regulations imposed are responsible for high recycling rates in the region. Various countries have implemented PET bottles returning policy including Germany, Austria, Estonia, Denmark, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden and Switzerland.

Browse Full Report@ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/global-pet-packaging-market-1230