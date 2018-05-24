Carlisle Taxis Cumbria Limited Carlisle UK

Taxis in Carlisle:

Based at Carlisle train station, Carlisle Taxis Cumbria have been helping its customers move from local to National on day to day basis.

Taxis in Carlisle is a part of Carlisle Taxis Cumbria Limited based in Carlisle. Carlisle Taxis Cumbria aims at providing qualitative service to its customers within the specific time as committed to its customers, thus promoting and achieveing business needs beneficial to both its customers and the company. We have regular taxis to Carlisle, Penrith, Whiteheaven…..from Local to National. We do have taxis to airport too.

Carlisle Taxi Hire:

We have our super encouraging customers mainly from Carlisle. Our customers hire our taxis on day to day basis for stag nights, hen nights, week-end parties, long tours and airport transfers. Carlisle Taxis Cumbria aims to provide the rates that are competative in the market protecting its customers from paying exhorbitant prices.

Carlisle taxis have a wide range of vehicles starting from saloon which is a 4 seater. The other vehicles comprise of 6 seaters, 7 seaters and 8 seaters which are wheelchair accessible . Our happy customers book our taxis in advance and utilise the services we provide during their travel.

Card Payments:

In order to keep up to the modern trends Carlisle Taxis Cumbria provides its customer with the facility to pay by card without any extra charges. The card payment facility is available with the drivers which may be used on request.

There are many other taxi companies in Carlisle which provide a similar type of service. We encourage you to contact them too so that you can compare the prices. Some of the taxi company phone numbers are given below.

1. Carlisle Taxis Cumbria – 01228 900 800

2. Cumbria Cabs – 01228 527575

3. Carlisle Taxi Hire – 01228 42 42 42

4. 24/7/365 Taxis – 01228 247365

5. M&M Taxis – 01228 210200

Taxis near me:

All the taxi companies are approximately within 1-3 miles radius from the Carlisle train station. So you should be getting a taxi approximately within 15-20 minutes of time any day except Friday evening and Saturday evenings. You can book your taxis in advance to avoid standing in the long queue”s at the Carlisle train station or at warwick road

