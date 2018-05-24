Global Text Analytics Market to reach a market size of $10.2 billion by 2023 – KBV Research

According to a new report Global Text Analytics Market (2017-2023), published by KBV Research, the global Text Analytics Market is expected to attain a market size of $10.2 billion by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 18% during the forecast period.
The Software market dominated the Global Text Analytics Market by Component in 2016, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023; and it is expected to witness a CAGR of 17.1% during (2017 – 2023).
The Customer Experience Management market dominated the Global Text Analytics Market by Application in 2016, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023; thereby, achieving a market value of $3,007.2 million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 15.1 % during the forecast period. The Marketing Management would attain a market value of $1,865.5 million during (2017 – 2023). Additionally, The Other Application market is expected to witness highest CAGR of 19.3% during (2017 – 2023).
The North America market dominated the Global On-Premise Text Analytics Market by Region in 2016, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023; growing at a CAGR of 15 % during the forecast period. The Europe market is expected to witness a CAGR of 15.5% during (2017 – 2023). Additionally, The Asia-Pacific market is expected to witness a CAGR of 18.5% during (2017 – 2023)..
The report has exhaustive quantitative insights providing a clear picture of the market potential in various segments across the globe with country wise analysis in each discussed region. The key influencing factors of the global Text Analytics have been discussed in the report along with the elaborated company profiles of Clarabridge, Inc, Luminoso Technologies, Inc., Meaningcloud LLC, Averbis, International Business Machines Corporation (IBM), SAP SE, SAS Institute, Inc., and Open Text Corporation.
Full Report: https://kbvresearch.com/global-text-analytics-market/
Global Text Analytics Market Segmentation
Global Text Analytics Market By Component Types
Software
Services
Professional
Managed
Global Text Analytics Market By Applications
Customer Experience Management
Governance, Risk, & Compliance Management
Marketing Management
Document Management
Workforce Management
Other Application
Global Text Analytics Market By Deployment Types
On-Demand
On-Premise
Global Text Analytics Market By Verticals
Retail & E commerce
Government & Defense
Healthcare
Telecom & IT
Energy & Utilities
BFSI
Media & Entertainment
Transportation & Manufacturing
Others
Global Text Analytics Market By Geography
North America Text Analytics Market
US Text Analytics Market
Canada Text Analytics Market
Mexico Text Analytics Market
Rest of North America Text Analytics Market
Europe Text Analytics Market
Germany Text Analytics Market
UK Text Analytics Market
France Text Analytics Market
Russia Text Analytics Market
Spain Text Analytics Market
Italy Text Analytics Market
Rest of Europe Text Analytics Market
Asia Pacific Text Analytics Market
China Text Analytics Market
Japan Text Analytics Market
India Text Analytics Market
South Korea Text Analytics Market
Singapore Text Analytics Market
Malaysia Text Analytics Market
Rest of Asia-Pacific Text Analytics Market
LAMEA Text Analytics Market
Brazil Text Analytics Market
Argentina Text Analytics Market
UAE Text Analytics Market
Saudi Arabia Text Analytics Market
South Africa Text Analytics Market
Nigeria Text Analytics Market
Rest of LAMEA Text Analytics Market
Companies Profiled
Clarabridge, Inc
Luminoso Technologies, Inc.
Meaningcloud LLC
Averbis
International Business Machines Corporation (IBM)
SAP SE
SAS Institute, Inc.
Open Text Corporation
