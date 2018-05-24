Leading Security Company Titan Security Services Offers Complete Turnkey Security Solutions Throughout the UK and Europe

Titan Security Europe is a leading UK-based security service provider that offers UK security guarding in addition to European Manned Guarding across Central and Eastern Europe. Titan Security Europe also provides retail guarding, security guarding, door supervisors and mobile patrols. The organization currently aims to provide security services for major global blue chip and FM clients, high-end retailers, Marine Security and banking services.

Titan Security Europe is a premium service security provider with over 1,000 personnel across the UK in various roles and positions with continued growth in a multitude of sectors. This includes manned security guards, key holding and alarm response, door supervisors, mobile security patrols, retail security and recruitment and staffing solutions. The company can also provide further security solutions such as CCTV, event security, corporate security, maritime security and public sector security.

All security operatives working under Titan Security Europe are fully vetted, trained and meet the strict criteria of the Security Industry Authority (SIA). Staff are also trained in-house in conflict management and are subject to regular reviews to ensure the quality of their services. This provides all clients with peace of mind knowing that their assigned security operatives are fully equipped to handle any situation.

Titan Security Europe has over 30 years of experience in the security industry, priding themselves on being the leading security service in the South West of the UK since their inception. Titan Security Europe understands the importance of creating a good lasting impression for all of their clients no matter how vast or small their needs are. Their attention to detail and smart presentation are the keys to their immaculate reputation.

For more information, please refer to the press contact information below.

Press Contact Details

Titan Security Europe

Office 8

Castle Circus House

Torquay

Devon

TQ2 5QG

Phone: 01803 446004

Web: www.titansecurityeurope.com

Email: info@tiansecurityeurope.com