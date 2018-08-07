High Temperature Epoxy Resins Market Analysis by Trends, Production, Consumption and Forecast 2024

High temperature epoxy resins are used wherever high temperature resistance is required. Very high performance epoxy casting and laminating resin is intended for use in high temperature environments up to 180°C (356°F). High temperature epoxy resins have HDT (Heat Distortion Temperature) of 180°C which ensures that up to this temperature the epoxy will not shrink, distort, or crack. Along with its high heat distortion temperature, the high temperature epoxy resin also has good clarity, a low viscosity and exceptional wetting characteristics when used with carbon fiber or aramid fiber.

When cured, the high temperature epoxy resin has excellent mechanical properties. High temperature epoxy resin also has excellent chemical, electrical and radiation resistance. Due to its various properties the high temperature epoxy resins have major application in industries such as coatings, adhesives, construction, composites and electronics. The growing demand from coating, electronic and other industrial applications is expected to drive the global high temperature epoxy resins market in the years to come.

High temperature epoxy resin is best for ultra thin bond lines, strain gauges, bonding and coating critical electronic components, protecting and sealing porous materials, etc. The high temperature epoxy resin is suitable for use in wet-lay laminating or vacuum bagging of composite parts, R.I.M. tooling, vacuum forming and other applications requiring dimensional stability at high temperatures. High temperature epoxy resin is also suitable for encapsulation applications or for use as a high temperature epoxy adhesive for bonding a variety of surfaces. High temperature epoxy resin plays an important role in manufacturing braided carbon tubed exhaust pipes. The typical advantages of the high temperature epoxy resins are excellent adhesion to metals, plastics, ceramics and glass, low moisture absorption, high temperature stability, high bond strength, and low shrinkage. High temperature epoxy resins are excellent electrical insulators and have ability to protect electrical components from short circuiting, dust and moisture. Owing to all such benefits, high temperature epoxy resins are growingly used in end-user industries such as coating and electronic industries across the globe.

Quantity of usage of high temperature epoxy resins has high degree of co-relation with industrialization. As a result high temperature epoxy resin has huge market in developing nations. Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest growing market for high temperature epoxy resins in the next six years, consuming more than half of the global demand. The main reason for this is the growing demand for high temperature epoxy resins market from developing countries such as China, Japan, Taiwan and South Korea. The high growth in this region is mainly driven by growing population, vast economies developed as well as developing, favorable investment policies, and government initiatives to promote industrial growth.

