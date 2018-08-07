Significant Growth Foreseen by Whitefish Market 2017-2025

Transparency Market Research (TMR) presents a new market study on the global whitefish market for the forecast period extending between 2017 and 2025. The report, titled “Whitefish Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2017 – 2025,” is a scientific tool that provides useful insights on demand drivers, restraints, and opportunities that are likely to have a bearing on the growth trajectory of the said market over the aforementioned forecast period. The report analyzes the global whitefish market from a competitive viewpoint using standard analytical tools.

Globally, increasing consumption of seafood and whitefish due to its nutritional value is stoking the growth of whitefish market. Whitefish is an umbrella term for various edible fish species that have pure white meat. Whitefish is consumed for protein, vitamins, as well as fatty acids. It differs from oily fish as the former possess oils only in liver while oily fishes possess oil in the gut as well. Some of the types of whitefish are Tilapia, Haddock, Seabass, Catfish, and Cod which are used to prepare main course and side dishes.

In addition, longer shelf life of whitefish than that of oily fish is also a key factor behind the growth of whitefish market. In general, rising demand for seafood globally is serving to provide robust growth opportunities for producers of whitefish, adds the report. Millennials are increasingly inclined towards natural source of protein which is low in fat as well, thereby boosting the demand for whitefish.

On the other hand, rising global warming and marine pollution could possibly impact the production of whitefish, which could be a restraint impeding the growth of the whitefish market over the forecast period.

Key players operating in the global whitefish market include Selonda Aquaculture S.A., Leroy Seafood, Belardi Food Trading, Bien dong Seafood, Hung Vuong Corp, Scanfish Danmark A/s, Amacore B.V., American Seafoods Group, Vinh hoan, Navico, Seafood Denmark, and Marine Foods Ltd.

The global whitefish market could be segmented in terms of species, sales channel, product type, and region. In terms of species, the key segments of the whitefish market include Tilapia, Haddock, Catfish, Cod, Seabass, and others. Out of these, Tilapia, Seabass, and Cod display leading demand and collectively hold a substantial share of the global whitefish market.

By product, the whitefish market could be segmented into fresh and processed. The processed segment could be further sub-divided into frozen, smoked, canned, and others. Smoked whitefish is mainly used for salads and dressings.

The segments of the global whitefish market based on geography are North America, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, and the Middle East and Africa. Among these, Asia Pacific is the leading market accounting for almost 87% of freshwater whitefish production. China is the world’s largest producer of whitefish.