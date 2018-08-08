Expert Team of Stylists Offering Services to Men and Women in Sanderstead

SANDERSTEAD, SOUTH CROYDON – AUGUST 4, 2018 – Tana-B Hair Company is offering a wide range of hair services to the men and women of Sanderstead, South Croydon. They provide hair colouring services, hair extensions, and wig fitting. They also provide styling and cutting for both men and women.

Finding the perfect way to fix your hair for a special event, such as prom or a wedding, can be challenging. If you are getting married, you want your hair style to be perfect and compliment your perfect day. Tana-B hair company offers bridal and prom hair services.

Tana-B is well established in Sanderstead, South Croydon and is known for providing local hair services to both men and women in the area. They employ a team of stylists that are not only experts in their field but are also able to keep up with current and modern trends. Hair trends, much like everything else in the world, change all the time. It is important for your hairdresser to know what is in and what is out. The last thing you want is to leave your hairdresser with an outdated hair style.

It should also be known that Tana-B hair company won the Bronze Award at the GoldwellColour Zoom Competitions in 2017. This makes them an award-winning hair salon. Owned by Tana Bennett, the salon offers cutting services by an expert team of stylists. If you are having a wig fitting done, chances are you do not want others to know that you are trying to find a wig. The salon offers discreet wig fittings that protects you from others finding out, unless you are the one to tell them.

The stylists are experts in more than just cutting hair. They are also experts when it comes to hair extensions as well. The team of stylists use Easilocks natural range. Easilocks is said to be the leading brand and uses no glue, sewing, heat or braiding. Easilocks uses human hair and provides you with the most natural looking results possible.

The best part about Tana-B’s is that the whole family can come and have their hair done. The expert stylists do women’s hair, men’s hair, and even children’s hair. This means that you can bring the kids and come at the same time and get everyone’s hair done at the same place. If you have a wedding or prom coming up, you won’t be disappointed by the results provided by the expert stylists employed by Tana-B. Students even qualify for a discount when getting their hair done! Whether you need a routine cut and style, a style for a special occasion, or another type of hair service, the expert stylists at Tana-B Hair Company in South Croydon can help!