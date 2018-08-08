Fireclay Tiles Market Industry Analysis, Trend and Growth During 2024

Fireclay tiles produced from fireclays, which are a range of refractory clays. Refractory clays or fireclays are employed in industries such as production of firebricks, tiles, and ceramic ware. Fireclay tiles are predominantly used in residential and commercial construction and manufacturing industries among others. Fireclay possesses properties such as sustainability at high temperature as well as under high chemical and thermal stress. Fireclay tiles are highly energy-efficient and possess low thermal conductivity. As a result, fireclay tiles are typically used in high temperature applications. Increasing demand for fireclay tiles in industries such as residential and commercial construction and manufacturing across various regions worldwide is projected to drive the global fireclay tiles market in the next few years.

Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing market for fireclay tiles in the next few years chiefly due increasing demand for fireclay tiles in emerging countries in Asia such as China, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, and Thailand. Besides this, countries such as Brazil, Argentina, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, and Israel have been witnessing rapid growth in the residential and commercial construction and manufacturing industries in the past few years. There is significant growth potential for the construction and infrastructure industry in countries such as Qatar, India, China, Indonesia, Thailand, and Brazil due to rapid infrastructure development taking place in these nations. Furthermore, countries such as Brazil and Qatar are hosting giant events such as Olympics and the FIFA World Cup in the next few years as well as developing numerous state-of-the-art stadiums and other infrastructure projects for these events. Hence, demand for construction-related products is expected to increase considerably in the next few years. This, in turn, would drive demand for fireclay tiles significantly in these emerging nations. Rapidly growing construction and manufacturing industries across the globe, especially in emergent countries, is anticipated to drive the global fireclay tiles market in the next few years. In addition, countries in the U.S. and Europe are steadily recovering from an economic crisis. All these factors are creating a positive outlook for the global industrial scenario. As a result, manufacturing and construction industries are anticipated to witness substantial growth in the next few years. Hence, demand for fireclay tiles is projected to increase significantly in the next few years. Furthermore, construction and manufacturing industries are likely to witness strong growth in rapidly emerging nations such as China, India, and Brazil. Rising demand for fireclay tiles in industries such as residential and commercial construction and industrial manufacturing in different regions across the globe, especially in emergent countries, is anticipated to drive the global fireclay tiles market in the next six years. Major players operating in the fireclay tiles market are chiefly focused on developing economies for tapping their large market potential. These companies are installing massive production facilities in developing countries to fulfill rapidly rising demand for fireclay tiles in various end-user industries including manufacturing and construction. Therefore, the global fireclay tiles market is projected to experience significant growth in the next six years.

Key companies operating in the global fireclay tiles market include Fireclay Tile Inc., RAK Ceramics, Porecelanosa Grupo, Atlas Concorde, Crossville Inc., and Gruppo Ceramiche Ricchetti.

