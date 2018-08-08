Global Halal Market is Likely to Grow Substantially due to the Increasing Population of Muslims Across the Globe

The global Halal Market size was valued at USD 5.73 trillion in 2016 and is expected to grow on account of rising Muslim population and increasing availability of these products & services. Increasing spending on Halal products & services by consumers besides Muslims is expected to trigger the growth of the market over the forecast period.

The Islamic finance sector has witnessed tremendous growth over the past few years with the emergence of crowd funding platforms including Human Crescent. Lack of awareness has resulted in an enormous opportunity for products & services offered by this segment. The segment is likely to grow at a CAGR of 10.5% from 2017 to 2024.

Speedy growth of economies in the Middle East and South East Asia are expected to augment the growth of the market owing to the presence of large Muslim population. These economies are likely to emerge as popular destinations for food and fashion. The Middle East halal market is expected to witness a double-digit growth generating revenues worth USD 6.53 trillion by 2024.

The demand for qualified halal products among non-Muslim customers has been on the upsurge as more consumers are looking for high superiority, safe and righteous products. Non-Muslim consumers in Asia Pacific are likely to play a vital role in driving the regional market making it the second largest marketplace after the Middle East, contributing to 30.9% of the global revenues by 2024.

The Islamic economy is being driven primarily by the increasing youth population with high disposable incomes. These factors are likely to drive various segments of the halal market including fashion, food, finance, travel, and media & recreation. Moreover, increasing availability of these products & services is expected to fuel the growth of the market over the projected period.

Keeping in mind the growth of the global halal industry, several food companies including KFC and Nestle are offering halal products to their Muslim consumers. The emergence of Islamic finance institutions offering finance and banking assets are expected to provide further impetus to businesses that are focusing on venturing into the halal industry, thereby resulting in tremendous growth of the global halal industry over the next few years.

Hexa Research has segmented the global halal market based on product and region:

Segmentation by product, 2014 – 2024 (USD Billion)

Food & Beverages

Travel

Media & Recreation

Finance

Fashion

Pharmaceutical

Cosmetics

Segmentation by region, 2014 – 2024 (USD Billion)

Americas

U.S.

Europe

Turkey

Russia

Asia Pacific

Indonesia

India

Middle East

Saudi Arabia

Iran

Africa

Key players analysed:

Diana Kotb

INAYAH

Al-Rajhi Bank

Al-Salam Bank

MMA Bio Lab SdnBhd

Ivy Beauty Corporation SdnBhd

Nema Food Company

Midamar

Chemical Company of Malaysia Berhad (CCM Pharmaceuticals SdnBhd)

PharmaniagaBhd

